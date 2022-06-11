Gunther makes a big impression on WWE influencers

Since his arrival in WWE in 2019, Gunther (previously known as WALTER) has continued to demonstrate his enormous talent, impressing both those fans who did not know him and many influential people within the company.

After his historic 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion, and despite the fact that, initially, the fighter had shown no interest in living in North AmericaGunther finally moved to the United States to be part of the NXT brand, a decision that was highly valued by the company, as Fightful points out.

In this sense, the media points out that the fact that Gunther was willing to move to the United States and his dedication to diet and training, have served to win the favor of WWE. Furthermore, from the moment the fighter arrived in the country, the company had already planned its promotion to the main roster. However, the separation from Imperium was somewhat abrupt.

Fightful adds that Gunther’s willingness to cooperate and make the best of his move, her lifestyle changes and even her new name made a big impression, since not everyone was willing to change their name. The medium ends by noting that even Vince McMahon was impressed by Gunther’s in-ring work based on what he has seen of him in his participation in Friday Night Smackdown.



Gunther debuted on WWE’s blue brand on the April 8 episode of SmackDown., where he defeated a local wrestler (Joe Alonzo) in just over two minutes. Since then, all his fights are counted as victories. Since his arrival in the United States, the fighter has shown himself to be in great shape, also showing a slimmer appearance.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, he will have the opportunity to become Intercontinental Champion when he faces off against current title holder Ricochet in a singles match.

