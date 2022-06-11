Greeicy and other celebrities who are sincere in not romanticizing motherhood

Any woman who has raised a child knows that motherhood is as beautiful as it is challenging. something that some celebrities have been in charge of showing connecting with their most real side.

However, this has brought them criticism from many for questioning their love for their babies or the dedication they show them, something objectionable since as mothers they also have the right to feel tired, sad, overwhelmed and express their feelings.

Rather, selling a sweetened image of being a mother only increases the pressure and frustration of those who are just starting out in this task, Therefore, they are a benchmark for balancing and inspiring in this important role for society.

Celebrities who do not romanticize motherhood

Greeicy

The most recent to be harshly criticized is the Colombian singer who recently gave birth. In her social networks she has been very honest about how hard postpartum and the first month with a baby are, but many took advantage of her vulnerability to attack her.

She has shown the truth of many women: exhaustion, dark circles under the eyes, days and nights in pajamas and little time for herself in the first weeks of being a mother. These attitudes against it only remind us that society is misogynistic and seeks to blame women for everything, in addition to pressuring them with unrealistic standards of their own processes.

Katy Perry

The interpreter of Hot N’ Cold took sincerity to its maximum expression by showing how her body looked a few days after giving birth, regardless of not complying with the label of perfect or desirable.

She posed in a pumping bra, postpartum panties, and still wearing recent mom’s belly.A real and honest image of those postpartum days in which it is difficult to recognize yourself in the mirror.

Jennifer Garner

Other celebrities who have shown the real side of motherhood is the protagonist of If I had 30, who constantly appears in jeans, without makeup, with her hair in a ponytail and carrying her children everywhere. She is a mother dedicated to her children and that is why she is not shy about recording herself while she cooks in her pajamas, she spends hours doing school projects with her little ones and even sells Girl Scout cookies on the street.