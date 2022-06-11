Full WWE SmackDown card revealed June 10, 2022

FOX will broadcast tonight episode 1190 of Friday Night SmackDown live from the Raising Cane’s River in Baton Rouge, LA. Tonight we will publish the results live through the weekly report. Meanwhile, a few minutes after the start of the broadcast, the medium Fightful has revealed the complete billboard (always subject to last minute changes) of tonight’s program, which you can see below.



WWE SmackDown card June 10, 2022

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Qualifying match for the Money in the Bank male)

– Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li (Qualifying match for the Money in the Bank feminine)

– Ronda Rousey promo (Shotzi will be involved in the segment)

– Ricochet vs. Gunther (Intercontinental Championship Match)

– Sami Zayn vs. Riddle (If Riddle wins, he will get a starting shot. If he loses, he will be kicked off SmackDown)



SmackDown schedules June 10, 2022

18:00: Mexico City (Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

19:00: New York (United States), Bogotá (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8:00 p.m.: Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic

21:00: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay), Santiago (Chile), Asuncion (Paraguay)

01:00 (early June 11): Canary Islands (Spain)

02:00 (early June 11): Spain



How to watch WWE SmackDown live

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.