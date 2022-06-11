From Zac Efron to Timothée Chalamet, These 11 Actors Regret Their Movie Roles

“What are your biggest regrets?”

This might be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor or actress, but the answer can often be very revealing.

Just because he starred in an acclaimed movie doesn’t necessarily mean he reflects positively on it. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their appearance in good movies. due to high quality elsewhere.

Here are 11 actors who express regret for their roles in certain movies.

Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Timothée Chalamet is one of the few actors to express regret at working with Woody Allen, as the historic accusations made against the director by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, were brought back into the spotlight in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Chalamet said: “I do not want to profit from my work on the film and to that end I am donating my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN.” He apologized for accepting the role, stating, “That’s not something that comes easily to me right now or ever, and I’m really sorry. It’s a small gesture and not one meant to be compensation.”

Matt Damon – The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Matt Damon’s original Bourne trilogy won critical acclaim from around the world. However, the actor has spoken unkindly about the third film, commenting that the original script, written by director Tony Gilroy, was horrible. “It’s really the studio’s fault for putting themselves in that position,” Damon told GQ. “I don’t blame Tony for taking a bunch of money and delivering what he delivered. It’s just that it was unreadable. This is something that could end his career. I mean, I could put this on eBay and it would be game over for that guy. It’s terrible. It’s really embarrassing. It seems improvised, basically he took the money from him and left.”

Matt Damon shared his thoughts on ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ (Getty Images)

Zac Efron- High School Musical (2006-08)

Most people know Zac Efron as Troy Bolton from High School Musical. However, Zac Efron wishes he was known for something else. “I take a step back and look at myself and I still want to kick that guy’s ass sometimes,” he told Men’s Fitness. “He’s done some great stuff with some great people, he did some fun, but, I mean, he’s still that f***ing kid from High School Musical.”

Sally Field- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The saga was supposed to Amazing Spider-Man, starring Andrew Garfield as the eponymous web-slinger, would launch a cinematic universe to match the Avengers. There were even rumors that an Aunt May movie would go into production; Not that the actress who played Aunt May, Sally Field, would have been thrilled about it. “It’s pretty hard to find a three-dimensional character in it,” she told Howard Stern of playing the character, “and you work as hard as you can, but you can’t put 10 pounds of my **** in a five-pound bag.” .

Sally Field had some problems with her role in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (AFP/Getty)

Harrison Ford- bladerunner (1982)

There are seven cuts of bladerunner, in one of them Harrison Ford’s character, Rick Deckard, narrates the scenes. Another, the one director Ridley Scott approves of, is more somber and Deckard doesn’t explain the events. Ford does not like either version. “I didn’t like the movie one way or the other, with or without,” he said in 2017, before the release of blade runner 2049. “I played a detective who had nothing to detect. In terms of how I related to the material, I found it very difficult. Things happened that were really crazy.”

Shia LaBeouf- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones fans had high expectations for the fourth film. Many were disappointed by the sci-fi adventure. “I feel like I let down the legacy that people loved and cherished,” LaBeouf later told the L.A. Times. “You get to the back and forth and you can blame the writer and you can blame Steven. [Spielberg]. But the actor’s job is to make it come to life and make it work, and I couldn’t do it. So that’s my fault. Simple”.

Christopher Plummer- The Sound of Music (1965)

The Sound of Music it remains one of the most beloved movies of all time. Christopher Plummer, however, hated playing Captain von Trapp. “I think the role in The Sound of Music It was the hardest,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Because he was very mean, sentimental and cloying. It took a lot of work to try to infuse a little bit of humor into it.”

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he was cast to play Harry Potter. That didn’t stop the actor from looking at those movies with a critical eye again. “I’m just not very good at it,” he commented to Playboy in 2012. “I hate her. My acting is one note and I can see that I got complacent and what I was trying to do didn’t work out. My best movie is the fifth [Order of the Phoenix] because I can see a progression.”

Daniel Radcliffe didn’t like one of his performances in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise (Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Eddie Redmayne- The Danish Girl (2015)

British actor Eddie Redmayne recently told The Sunday Times that she “would not accept” the role of a trans woman if it were offered to her now. She played trans artist Lili Elbe in the film and received an Oscar nomination. However, while she acknowledged that she “made that movie with the best of intentions,” she clarified, “I think it was a mistake.” She added, “The biggest discussion of frustrations around casting is because a lot of people don’t have a seat at the table. There has to be a leveling or we will continue with these debates”.

Kate Winslet – Titanic (1997)

Kate Winslet doesn’t like ittitanica like movie. Her performance as Rose is quite a different matter. “Every scene, I’m like, ‘Really, really? Did you do it like this? Oh my god’ Even my American accent, I can’t hear it. It’s horrible”, she once confessed to The Telegraph. “Hopefully it’s much better now. It sounds very self-indulgent, but actors tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but when I saw ‘Titanic,’ I thought, ‘Oh, God, I want to do that again.’”

Idris Elba- TheWire (2002-08)

Okay, this isn’t a movie, but Idris Elba regretted the reception his character got in TheWire. Elba received high praise for playing Stringer Bell in the HBO series; however, during an appearance on James O’Brien’s podcast alongside David Lammy, he questioned viewers’ reaction to the role. “We all idolize Stringer Bell, but who are we really idolizing?” he asked, adding, “Do we idolize a smart drug dealer or a dumb drug dealer? What do we say? Is it okay to fill a community with heroin but because you’re smart about it, that makes you cool? That was a problem for me.”