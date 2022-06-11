Fortnite Token: the new scam method used by computer criminals

The company’s lawyers are investigating who is behind the cryptocurrency

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, the company that created Fortnite, denounced that are using the name of the game to perform cryptocurrency scams called Fortnite Token (FNT).

The businessman’s comments come after various online cryptocurrency exchange platforms listed the token, thus allowing users to exchange them with other people. Sweeney lamented that some cryptocurrency exchanges have lent themselves to this scamwhich is being investigated by the company’s lawyers.

“There is no Fortnite cryptocurrency. Twitter accounts that promote such a thing are a scam. Epic’s lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency markets that allow this kind of thing, ”the CEO of Epic Games published through his Twitter account.

There isn’t a Fortnite cryptocurrency. The Twitter accounts promoting such a thing are a scam. Epic’s lawyers are on it. Also, shame on the cryptocurrency marketplaces that enable this kind of thing. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 6, 2022

So far the only platforms where the Fortnite Token could be traded are SushiSwap, PancakeSwap and CronaSwap. Nevertheless, the token is no longer available on any of these platforms.

Despite the remarks, the team behind Fortnite Token assured that the token is not a scam. However, hours later his Twitter account @fortnite_token was deactivated by the platform.

Another of the accusations of the CEO of Epic Games was the fact that the creators of this token used, without any kind of permission, the name of Fortnite to create your cryptocurrency, something that constitutes a crime taking into account that it is a registered trademark.

In addition to this, they used official images, which together could make the public understand that it was an official game token.

This type of strategies to carry out scams is not something new because pSomething similar recently happened with a token called Squid Game (SQUID), which was inspired by the popular Netflix series.

In this case, after the victims agreed to buy the cryptocurrency and its price skyrocketed, the creators of the token performed what is known as a rug pull, taking all the money and therefore causing losses to thousands of people around the world.

