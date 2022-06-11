Fortnite Season 3: PlayStation Plus Pack Now Available; how to download it for free

On June 11, 2022, he arrived at the Store of PlayStation the new Celebration Pack of playstation plusbelonging to the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3. This free pack includes new cosmetic items for Fortnite. Next we tell you how to download it for free:

How to get the Fortnite Season 3 PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack for free

The PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack of June 2022 includes all of the following:

Blizzard Bomber Skin

Backpacking accessory Mountaineer items

Official Fortnite June 2022 PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack Art

In order to get the Fortnite June 2022 Released PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, we must meet the following requirements:

Have a PlayStation Network account (here we tell you how to create a new one)

(here we tell you how to create a new one) have a game console PS4 or PS5 with Fortnite Battle Royale downloaded and updated to its latest version.

downloaded and updated to its latest version. Be subscribed to PlayStation Plus (here we tell you how this subscription works)

Once we meet all these requirements, we tell you how to download this fortnite pack. What we have to do is enter the PlayStation Store from our PS4 or PS5 console. Here, in the “search” box we write “Fortnite”. The related results should appear on the screen:

We type “Fortnite” in the search box of the store

Among the first results should appear “Fortnite: PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack“. If not, we search among all the results. We enter inside, and press “Discharge“/”Free“.

We can download this content for free if we are members of PS Plus

Another option is to buy the pack from the web, in your page. Anyway, we will have to log in later in Fortnite on our PS4 or PS5 console.

How to access the Fortnite PS Plus Celebration Pack once downloaded?

When we have downloaded this free content pack using any of the two methods that we left you above, simply We must log in to Fortnite on the same PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console in which we have downloaded the pack. Once we enter the game, we will be able to see these gift items.

We receive these items the next time we log into Fortnite on the same PS4 or PS5 that we purchased the PS Plus Celebration Pack on.

The best of all is that these items are not exclusive to PS4 or PS5; once we have them in our Fortnite account, we can use them on any other platform No problem. The only restriction in this regard is that we need a PS4 or PS5 to be able to download them.

The Blizzard Bomber skin seen from Xbox Series X. The items are not exclusive to PS4/PS5, but we will need one of these consoles to obtain them in the first place

Once we have them in possession, these objects will be ours forever. Also, we can use these items in all Fortnite game modes: Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

This is a promotion for Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3. In our Fortnite guide we tell you everything about the new season, including where all the characters are or how to improve weapons.

