Fortnite has already raised $50 million for Ukraine; country minister thanks Epic Games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces is one of the most important geopolitical conflicts of the last decade. This historic moment has affected thousands of people who have had to leave everything behind in order to escape the horrors of a war. Epic Games has not stood idly by in the face of this situation and has already managed to raise $50 million to do its bit.

Through social networks, Epic Games announced that, together with its community and Xbox, they have already managed to raise $50 million dollars that will be used for humanitarian aid for those affected by the war in Ukraine. This is money that will go directly to non-profit organizations such as UNICEF, the World Food Program, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Direct Relief.

In case you missed it: The construction disappears Fortnitebut only for a limited time

To date, we have raised $50 million together, which we will use to provide humanitarian aid to people affected by the war in Ukraine. To find out how the funds will be distributed, visit https://t.co/6w5EogdwhG pic.twitter.com/Qm4H45JVe9 — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) March 22, 2022

But where the heck did this huge amount come from? What happens is that Epic Games announced that it will donate all the profits generated by Fortnite from March 20 to April 3, while Xbox will donate the percentage of sales on its platform.

It is worth mentioning that the amount of money has grown impressively. We say this because in its first 24 hours it generated more than $38 million dollars and now it got an extra $12 million dollars. So it is clear that Fortnite it’s a gold mine for Epic Games and it’s turning out to be a great way to get humanitarian aid.

Related video: TOP 5: The most disappointing of 2021

Ukrainian Minister thanks Epic Games

As you can imagine, this situation did not go unnoticed in Ukraine. In fact, an important politician from that country raised his voice to thank Epic.

Through Twitter, Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy minister of Ukraine and minister of digital transformation in his country, thanked Epic Games for this gesture. Especially because they understand that people’s lives “is not a game.”

Thank you Epic Games for understanding that people’s lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important to us,” Fedorov said.

Thank you @EpicGames for understanding that people’s lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important to us. https://t.co/nDF2cE57to — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 22, 2022

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.