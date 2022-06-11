Former Club América, Nico Castillo, could sign with Rosario Central

After being rejected by the Catholic University of Chilethe Andean striker, Nicholas Castillocould reactivate his professional career in the Argentine Soccer, because his name appears on the list of possible reinforcements that the club is studying Central Rosary in the winter transfer market in South America, according to Chilean sources.

According to the portal En Cancha, in Chile, Nicolás Castillo was offered to the Rosario Central board and the Argentine club is interested in acquiring the letter of the former player of Pumas from UNAM and Club América from Mexico, because he was left as a free agent after cutting relationship with the Necaxa Rays at the beginning of this year.

Also read: Norma Palafox shows off her attributes with a spicy video

Castillo has tried to resume his career since he recovered one hundred percent from a thrombosis problem that left him off the pitch for a year and a half, but he still can’t find regularity in the teams that have opened doors for him.

The Central leadership added another name to the player search folder to change the course of football. The technical secretariat is already analyzing the Chilean Nicolás Castillo. https://t.co/WZGN7h4AJu — InfoCanaya (@InfoCanaya)

June 11, 2022





Nico did pre-season in 2021 with América in the summer, but was loaned out to Brazil’s Juventude, where he only played 29 minutes in a couple of games.

In this 2022, Nico played again 2 more games in the First Division of Mexico, adding only 56 minutes.

El Andino is valued at 1 million euros and is 29 years old, so he is desperately looking for a showcase where he can show that he still has footballing conditions to shine as he did in clubs like the UNAM Pumas, América and the U Católica From Chile.

Who would you compete with in Rosario Central?

After the injury of Luca Martínez Dupuy, the rogue club only has veterans Lucas Gamba and Milton Caraglio, who aims to terminate his contract to find a new team in this transfer market.

Read also: Club América discards Eduardo Salvio for “politics” of Santiago Baños