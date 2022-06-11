Filming began on Mystery on Board 2 with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

Mystery on board It was, in 2019, the most successful movie on Netflix and now it returns with its same protagonists: Andam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Take a look at the first images from the shoot!

In 2011, a duo emerged that Netflix knew how to take advantage of: Jennifer Aniston Y Adam Sandler. The actors then starred in the film lying wife, which was a complete success worldwide and, from there, any film in which they work together becomes a rage. So much so that, in 2019, the platform did not hesitate to have them again by putting them in charge of Mystery on board.

What is it about? The official synopsis of Mystery on board He says: “A New York cop (Adam Sandler) makes good on an old promise to take his wife (Jennifer Aniston) to Europe. On the flight, a millionaire invites them to an intimate birthday party on a yacht, and the two end up being suspected of a murder. “Mystery on board” reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston with a great international cast”.

Premiered on June 14, 2019, Mystery on board It became one of the most important movies on Netflix. Well, it wasn’t just Jennifer Aniston Y Adam Sandler were the protagonists, but was one of the first to get the most views in its first weekend on the air. That is why the streaming giant was quick to echo this news and confirmed the sequel.

During TUDUM, the exclusive event for fans, Aniston and Sandler were two of the leading stars. And, it was there, where they confirmed that they would return as Audrey and Nick Spitz, the marriage that was in charge, in the first part, of investigating the crime of a billionaire. It is still unknown when, exactly, this new production of the streaming giant will be released, but one thing is certain: it is already being worked on.

It was Jennifer Aniston who, through Instagram, confirmed this information. “Back to work with my partner”, wrote the former protagonist of friends in your personal profile. To accompany this sentence, she attached a photograph in which she is seen hugging Sandler and a video in which she sees the entire team. Without a doubt, the production process has already started and the sequel to Mystery on board could come sooner rather than later.

In addition, it should be noted that this time the continuation of this story will have a renewed cast that will add an extra point to the comic and dramatic nature of the plot. Joining Sandler and Aniston are Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwin, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva.