Female violence against men or why to Camille Va…

This is how an Economist&Jurist article is subtitled: “There are those who admire Vasquez for exposing domestic violence against men“. And it does not surprise me, because the case of Amber Heard against her husband, Johnny Depp, the boy from Pirates of the Caribbeanwhom he accused of mistreatment.

As soon as the lawyers enter, lies enter, in the media there has been talk of penalties for defamationin addition, sentences of one against the other and of the other against one, although it is clear that the husband has won because she has been sentenced to pay him much more money.

It doesn’t matter: what matters is that the case of Johnny Depp has discovered one of the great hidden lies of feminism: that women also exercise violence against men.

In many ways and according to their style, given that the masculine and feminine condition are substantially different, but it is the case that if it was always the man who was the aggressor and the woman who was attacked, we should come to the conclusion that the woman is an idiot. And the woman can be many things, but she is not an idiot.

And it is for this reason that Camille VasquezJohnny Depp’s lawyer, is admired so much: for her efforts, successful, in demolishing one of the preferred -false- topics of feminism, one that very few dare to discuss, do not call them sexist: that the women never exercise violence against men.