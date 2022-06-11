Fans laugh at Kim Kardashian’s latest post

The 25 most handsome celebrities in the world: photo by photo

kim kardashian He has messed it up again without realizing it, it seems. The businesswoman, who has partnered with a vegan company as a consultant and taster, has participated in an advertisement for it to give visibility to her products. So far, all great. What has unleashed the laughter of the fans? Beyond making fun of her, because her fuss has been generated with a tone of respect, what has happened has even generated tenderness.

Let’s see, in parts. In the ad in question, Kim appears trying the food of this company, which is made with vegan ingredients, and in the images you can see a Kim who is enjoying (and chewing) some of the dishes while she comments on the project and its function (by the way, if you are vegan, check out these 30 easy vegan recipes to make and delicious).

We don’t tell you, we show you. But we invite you to look closely at the images. Ready? There it goes:

Have you seen something weird? If not, her fans are already pointing it out: if you look again, when Kim holds one of the veggie burgers and chews, the burger in question is intact (that is, you have not taken a bite of it)and although as a lively audience we know that in this type of advertisement (or series and movies) the ‘celebrities’ do not have to be really eating, here it is very evident that they are not (when precisely the promo deals with that… .).

Look at the burger:

DR

Aha, perfectly cut, zero bites sighted. The comments from fans, both on the post and on Twitter, are hilarious: “Kim, I love you, but didn’t anyone notice that the burger isn’t bitten?” either “great how you chew: nothing” are just a few. How do you stay?

Pss: Check out these vegan restaurants if you follow this philosophy and lifestyle.

Silvia Lorente

Silvia Lorente is a lifestyle and pop culture journalist, but the truth is that she would live on the same street as the Kardashians and would be Jennifer Aniston’s ‘BFF’ if her mother had let her be an actress.

