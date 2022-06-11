facial paralysis and canceled concerts – Il Tempo

June 11, 2022

Trouble for Justin Bieber. The well-known singer has announced that he will take a break from concerts because he suffers from paralysis on one side of his face: tour dates canceled. In an Instagram video, the singer explained that he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which makes him unable to move half of his face and get on stage. “A virus attacked the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and caused paralysis of my face,” he said. “As you can see, this eye doesn’t blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril doesn’t move. So there is complete paralysis on this side of my face. ‘ “My body is telling me I need to slow down,” Bieber added. «I hope you understand. I’ll just use this time to rest and relax and get back one hundred percent so I can do what I was born for. ” Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles that can lead to temporary facial paralysis and hearing loss, which can become permanent in rare cases. The last few months have not been easy for the pop star: in March his wife, Hailey, to whom he is very close, was hospitalized for a small blood clot in the brain.