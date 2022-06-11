EVERYTHING you need to know about “Claw”, his acclaimed movie on Netflix

Adam Sandler has the fans going crazy and is monopolizing the trends with “Claw”his new movie that Netflix premiered.

“Claw” (“Hustle” by its title in English), is a sports comedy and drama which tells the story of Stanley Beren (Adam Sandler), a talent scout who discovers possible NBA winner, Bo Cruz, during a trip to Spain.

Well that Adam Sandler half JERRY MAGUIRE half BROADWAY DANNY ROSE who in GARRA (HUSTLE), without leaving the pattern of the sport-movie, achieves one of the best basketball movies I’ve ever seen. And how good is the giant of Juancho Hernangómez rereading ROCKY in NBA code! pic.twitter.com/VZEO0YcSKN – Alejandro G. Calvo (@AlejandroGCalvo) June 10, 2022

The film, in addition to being orchestrated by Sandler’s company, Happy Madison, is also produced by Lebron James himself, the richest basketball player today.

“Claw” took fans and critics by surprise, to the extent that it is already considered one of the 10 best Adam Sandler films.

And it is that the film also criticizes the great entertainment industries, since the character of Adam Sandler He gives his life completely to his basketball team, neglecting his personal life, family and health.

“Claw”, directed by Jeremiah Zagar, and with performances by Queen Latifah and Ben Foster, lasts 117 minutes and you can already see it on Netflix whenever you want.