ET Turns 40: Why Steven Spielberg’s Children’s Classic Is Still A Unique Movie

Steven Spielberg poses with ET

image source, Getty Images

Much of Steven Spielberg’s filmography is associated with youth.

Especially since when the director began his career he was barely 24 years old. At this age, his first feature film, the American television movie Duel (1971), was released.

The film gave him a reputation for be a genius boy.

Since then, much of his work has focused on youth culture: from the heroic adventures of the old youth and teen comics that inspired the Indiana Jones saga, to 1991’s Hook, a revisionist version of Peter Pan, the boy who didn’t want to grow up.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker