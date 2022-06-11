ET Turns 40: Why Steven Spielberg’s Children’s Classic Is Still A Unique Movie

32 minutes

image source, Getty Images

Much of Steven Spielberg’s filmography is associated with youth.

Especially since when the director began his career he was barely 24 years old. At this age, his first feature film, the American television movie Duel (1971), was released.

The film gave him a reputation for be a genius boy.

Since then, much of his work has focused on youth culture: from the heroic adventures of the old youth and teen comics that inspired the Indiana Jones saga, to 1991’s Hook, a revisionist version of Peter Pan, the boy who didn’t want to grow up.

References to “amusement parks” from the movies jurassic-park They also follow this line of his filmography, as do some of his most recent works such as The BFG (2016) and Tin Tin (2011).

But before all these films came ET andthe alienwhich premiered in US theaters 40 years ago a week like today.

It was the first film to examine his childhood directly.and its influence is still felt in a film culture that increasingly tends to deal with youth issues.

an instant hit

ET the Extra-Terrestrial was launched at the Cannes Film Festival on May 26, 1982, a couple of weeks before its US premiere. It had been chosen to close the 35th edition of the prestigious event.

Spielberg was not – and is not – an independent director, so the release was not certain.

Nevertheless, the film was devotedly acclaimed from the start. The director received a standing ovation at a time when this did not commonly happen, a fact that added to his figure as a legend.

image source, Getty Images Caption, ET was applauded at its premiere in 1982, at the Cannes film festival

The buzz caused by the festival earned it massive box office receipts, reaching nearly $360 million during its first season in US theaters.

To date, ET has amassed more than $800 million worldwide (a figure that includes several of the new releases that have been made, such as a controversial one from 2002, in which Spielberg digitally changed the weapons of the film by walkie talkies).

ET was the highest grossing movie of the 1980s.

Childhood as an influence

ET is not an autobiographical film – in part because it stars a lovable little alien who crash lands on earth – but it clearly borrows elements from Spielberg’s youth, as the director has said on several occasions.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Elliot represents some facets of Spielberg’s childhood

The main aspect of that upbringing that carried over to the screen was the divorce of the director’s parents.

In the film, protagonist Elliot (Henry Thomas) and his siblings, Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton), live with their single mother (Dee Wallace), and the father’s absence is keenly felt, particularly in one of the first scenes.

Spielberg, the person, almost splits into the two childhood characters of Elliot and Michael, simultaneously being the boy who yearns for friendship (which in the film takes shape with the bond he develops with the alien), and the protective older brother. (The filmmaker had two younger sisters).

A child’s point of view

Spielberg was still relatively close in age to his characters when he shot the film: he was in his mid-30s.

This allowed him to be psychologically influential, something that is reflected both in the film’s intense emotional impact and in Spielberg’s dynamic cinematography, particularly in the way the camera is held at the height of a child’s head.

image source, Getty Images Caption, ET keeps his eye on a child’s eye, and attaches importance to children’s problems

ET felt like the birth of youth entertainment of the future, one that truly understands its audience.

Film director Joe Stephenson agrees: “I have a feeling if you show it to a 6-year-old today, they’ll feel like it speaks to them, and they’ll be just as moved.”

The success of the film lies in the fact that it not only dares to speak up to children, but also refuses to lower them in their language: these are children who rebel, who respond to their environment, who make decisions on their own. world, one in which their pain has the same value that they themselves give it.

The legacy

Its influence resonates today, and not just in its most direct descendants like the Netflix series Stranger Things.

It’s not hard to see his legacy in the way Pixar has taken over the children’s entertainment market: from Toy Story, in which toys can be seen as a representation of children, to Turning Red.

image source, Getty Images Caption, ET has inspired a whole generation of teen movies

But while ET maintains an indelible mark on the cinema that came after, driving a reinvention of youth cinema starring the youth themselves, with films ranging from The Goonies to The Hunger Games, it has aged in the sense that it is no longer we are used to the care that was given to the writing of his script or the impeccable cinematographic execution that he had.

ET ushered in a new kind of cinema, but it also issued a long farewell cry to its own kind of movies: those primarily governed by emotion, and in which action, fantasy, and the extra-planetary are only taken into account. account if they can reveal something about real human lives.