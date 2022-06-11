Erik ten Hag could try Cristiano Ronaldo, the request that Ralf Rangnick avoided

Erik ten Hag could field Marcus Rashford as a secondary forward alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United next season, a request the Portuguese icon made last year.

Despite United’s troubles, Ronaldo enjoyed a fruitful season at Old Trafford after completing a romantic return to the club that made him a superstar. The 37-year-old has scored 24 goals and three assists in 39 games, often playing up front on his own.

It has now emerged that Ronaldo wished to play alongside Rashford in attack last season. However, his request to play alongside a forward rather than alone was not enough to convince Ralf Rangnick to change his favorite line-up.

Rashford came under scrutiny for his painful form last season, with the 24-year-old scoring just five goals in 32 appearances. The United academy graduate has also been snubbed for some high-profile matches – including the Manchester derby – even though he was the only senior forward available to the former interim boss.

But according to The Athletic, United believe Rashford is a player who could be reinvigorated by the arrival of Ten Hag. It is hoped that the Dutchman can restore Rashford to the levels reached in the last two years, where the striker managed to collect 34 and 36 goals in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns respectively.

Although Ten Hag can use Rashford on the left side of a front three, there is every chance that Rashford can be brought back into a central attacking role alongside Ronaldo; just as the latter had suggested to Rangnick.

Would you like to see Rashford play alongside Ronaldo next season? Let us know in the comments section





Rashford’s shocking form meant he was snubbed for the opening round of England’s Nations League matches this month, but former United forward Louis Saha was advised to rediscover his form if he goes back to basics.

Saha told PA, via The Independent: “He needs to go back to basics. It’s strange what I’m about to say, but maybe I won’t copy Cristiano Ronaldo. He copies some of the other teammates who are young.

“You have to go back to young Rashford, have that simplicity in his game and run towards the players, without thinking about the status he had or was given to him by the press or his entourage. He suffered a lot. . ”