Emma Stone and her beauty look at the Cruella premiere is all the inspiration you need

Yesterday in Los Angeles there was the first big premiere of Hollywood in pandemic era. It was not be for lowerly. Disney has made a big commitment to production with the film starring Emma Stone, a live action film with the actress playing the mythical character Cruella de Vil, the villain from 101 Dalmatians. cruel the simple title of the feature film that will be released on May 28 in theaters and Disney +, allowed us to see its brand new protagonist wearing a spectacular beauty look and super inspirational.

The first thing that catches our attention is the Emma Stone mane which, in addition to being very long, has a super healthy appearance. With light waves to add volume throughout her hair, the actress opted to clear up much of her face by combing it to the side and letting her long bangs fall slightly over her forehead towards the end. of your eyebrow. Movement and naturalness with a casual look very successful for the premiere of cruel.

The next thing that catches our attention is her makeup. A careful style marked by the return of red lips as the focus of attention and the application of a few small details on the eyelashes. From the creators of the manicure appliqués that emerged with the movement nail art, the accessories for eyelashes appear. Emma Stone places two bright details in the tear ducts that accentuate the light in her gaze and collaborate in giving depth to her penetrating green eyes. Although they are not the only ones apply on your eyelashes. Towards the end of the eye socket, on the upper lashes, Emma wears a brilliant plus. Risky? Surely it is super well secured by her make-up artist Rachel Goodwin. The make up artist has ensured that the makeup of the celebrity is all light.

Make-up glow naturalized very suitable for this season, as it manages to give juiciness to the skin and get it ready just before the months of greatest sun exposure. The actress, who is characterized by having light skin, thus achieves the well-known sun-kissed effect. As a finishing touch, the touch of intense color on her matte lips and the delicate eyeliner on her upper eyelid (extra fine and along the entire lash line) to highlight her eyes, framed by delicate, very natural extensions. All in all, Emma Stone’s beauty look is all the inspiration you need as a guest this season.

