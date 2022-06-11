Echo Dot, ‘Jurassic World’ 4K Collection, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Las of Us Part II’ Collectibles on Sale

It’s already Friday and of course, you can’t miss the Hunting Bargains Mexico weekly with various offers and discounts in different digital stores in our country. Remember that in Xataka Selection You can review everything related to promotions.

On our official Discord server you can receive more immediate notifications of the offers we publish, in addition to our community also publishes its findings. In our Telegram channel you can also find out faster

amazon mexico

Some of these items from Amazon Mexico can cost less than 299 pesos or are imported from the United States, so to ensure free shipping and have next day deliveries In national shipments, we recommend trying the Amazon Prime service for a month free of charge.

If you have never bought from Amazon Mexico, in our guide where we explain the essentials of this store you will find all the essential information. From how to find a product to shipments, warranties and returns.

Try Amazon Prime free for a month

Technology, an iPhone 11 and HTC wireless headphones





Video games, Resident Evil 7 and Metroid Dread on sale





Xbox Series S with Fortnite and Rocket League content – 7,093 pesos

Charging base for DualSense – 559 pesos

Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. – 994 pesos

Amiibo cards Animal Crossing with Sanrio – 189 pesos

The Last of Us Part II – PS4 – 489 pesos

Toys and collectibles, an Apex Legends plush and Pokémon toys





Nappa Dragon Ball Z figure – 513 pesos

Jakks Super Mario Nintendo Boat – 705 pesos

Hasbro Ecto-1 Ghostbusters – 248 pesos

Greninja Pokémon Selects figure – 513 pesos

Pack of figures with eight Pokémon – 440 pesos

LEGO Batman mask – 975 pesos

Figure Funko POP Halo Infinite – Mark VII – 275 pesos

Figure Funko POP The Mandalorian – Mando with Grogu in Bantha – 404 pesos

Nessie Apex Legends Plush – 298 pesos

Harry Potter trivia card game – 181 pesos

Movies and series, Top Gun in 4K and the Deprador collection





Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection – Blu-ray 4K – 607 pesos

Top Gun – Blu-ray 4K – 370 pesos

Inglorious Basterds – Blu-ray 4K – 341 pesos

The Martian: Extended Edition – Blu-ray 4K – 345 pesos

Shutter Island – Blu-ray 4K – 287 pesos

Allied – Blu-ray 4K – 360 pesos

Predator: 4-Movie Collection – Blu-ray – 369 pesos

Universal Classic Monsters: Essential Collection – Blu-ray – 733 pesos

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray – 319 pesos

The Lion King – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Microsoft Store, The Witcher titles and the beloved Skate 3

These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.

In the list we will mark with an asterisk available games that are available with Xbox Game Pass. If they do not have this service, they cantry the first month for only 10 pesos





Xbox games with discount in Mexico

Eneba, games from three pesos for Steam The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico





Games for PC Steam with discount in Mexico

Resident Evil 3 – Steam – 200 pesos

Killing Floor – Steam – 51 pesos

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King – Steam – 44 pesos

XCOM: Enemy Unknow – Steam – 37 pesos

Blacksad: Under the Skin – Steam – 38 pesos

Party Hard – Steam – 18 pesos

Shit Happens – Steam – 18 pesos

Evan’s Remans – Steam – 5 pesos

Smile For Me – Steam – 9 pesos

Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition – Steam – 3 pesos

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.