Echo Dot, ‘Jurassic World’ 4K Collection, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Las of Us Part II’ Collectibles on Sale
It’s already Friday and of course, you can’t miss the Hunting Bargains Mexico weekly with various offers and discounts in different digital stores in our country. Remember that in Xataka Selection You can review everything related to promotions.
amazon mexico
Technology, an iPhone 11 and HTC wireless headphones
Video games, Resident Evil 7 and Metroid Dread on sale
- Xbox Series S with Fortnite and Rocket League content – 7,093 pesos
- Charging base for DualSense – 559 pesos
- Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. – 994 pesos
- Amiibo cards Animal Crossing with Sanrio – 189 pesos
- The Last of Us Part II – PS4 – 489 pesos
Toys and collectibles, an Apex Legends plush and Pokémon toys
- Nappa Dragon Ball Z figure – 513 pesos
- Jakks Super Mario Nintendo Boat – 705 pesos
- Hasbro Ecto-1 Ghostbusters – 248 pesos
- Greninja Pokémon Selects figure – 513 pesos
- Pack of figures with eight Pokémon – 440 pesos
- LEGO Batman mask – 975 pesos
- Figure Funko POP Halo Infinite – Mark VII – 275 pesos
- Figure Funko POP The Mandalorian – Mando with Grogu in Bantha – 404 pesos
- Nessie Apex Legends Plush – 298 pesos
- Harry Potter trivia card game – 181 pesos
Movies and series, Top Gun in 4K and the Deprador collection
- Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection – Blu-ray 4K – 607 pesos
- Top Gun – Blu-ray 4K – 370 pesos
- Inglorious Basterds – Blu-ray 4K – 341 pesos
- The Martian: Extended Edition – Blu-ray 4K – 345 pesos
- Shutter Island – Blu-ray 4K – 287 pesos
- Allied – Blu-ray 4K – 360 pesos
- Predator: 4-Movie Collection – Blu-ray – 369 pesos
- Universal Classic Monsters: Essential Collection – Blu-ray – 733 pesos
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray – 319 pesos
- The Lion King – Blu-ray – 99 pesos
Microsoft Store, The Witcher titles and the beloved Skate 3
These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.
Xbox games with discount in Mexico
Eneba, games from three pesos for Steam The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico
- Games for PC Steam with discount in Mexico
- Resident Evil 3 – Steam – 200 pesos
- Killing Floor – Steam – 51 pesos
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King – Steam – 44 pesos
- XCOM: Enemy Unknow – Steam – 37 pesos
- Blacksad: Under the Skin – Steam – 38 pesos
- Party Hard – Steam – 18 pesos
- Shit Happens – Steam – 18 pesos
- Evan’s Remans – Steam – 5 pesos
- Smile For Me – Steam – 9 pesos
Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition – Steam – 3 pesos
