Echo Dot, ‘Jurassic World’ 4K Collection, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Las of Us Part II’ Collectibles on Sale

Echo Dot, 'Jurassic World' 4K Collection, 'Harry Potter' and 'The Last of Us Part II' Collectibles on Sale

It’s already Friday and of course, you can’t miss the Hunting Bargains Mexico weekly with various offers and discounts in different digital stores in our country. Remember that in Xataka Selection You can review everything related to promotions.

amazon mexico

Some of these items from Amazon Mexico can cost less than 299 pesos or are imported from the United States, so to ensure free shipping and have next day deliveries In national shipments, we recommend trying the Amazon Prime service for a month free of charge.

If you have never bought from Amazon Mexico, in our guide where we explain the essentials of this store you will find all the essential information. From how to find a product to shipments, warranties and returns.

Technology, an iPhone 11 and HTC wireless headphones

Smart TV Television with a discount on Amazon Mexico

48-inch Sony 4K OLED Smart TV at 120 Hz with historical minimum price on Amazon Mexico: HDMI 2.1 eARC, Android TV and voice control

128GB microSD card ideal for 4K video on offer at Hot Sale 2022: discount available at Amazon Mexico and with free shipping

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro at its historical minimum price on Amazon Mexico: with 5G technology, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage

Video games, Resident Evil 7 and Metroid Dread on sale

Discounted video games at Amazon Mexico

So you can get a 250 pesos discount coupon on minimum purchases of 1,000 pesos in gaming products within Bodega Aurrera

  • Xbox Series S with Fortnite and Rocket League content – 7,093 pesos
  • Charging base for DualSense – 559 pesos
  • Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. – 994 pesos
  • Amiibo cards Animal Crossing with Sanrio – 189 pesos
  • The Last of Us Part II – PS4 – 489 pesos

'Red Dead Redemption II', one of the best games of the last generation has a discount on Amazon Mexico with its version for Xbox

SanDisk official Nintendo 128GB MicroSD card on discount with Amazon Mexico: save all the games from the eShop for 500 pesos

Toys and collectibles, an Apex Legends plush and Pokémon toys

Toys with a discount on Amazon Mexico

Funko POP figures from 'Stranger Things' with a discount on Amazon Mexico: from 599 pesos to put together your own scene the Netflix series

  • Nappa Dragon Ball Z figure – 513 pesos
  • Jakks Super Mario Nintendo Boat – 705 pesos
  • Hasbro Ecto-1 Ghostbusters – 248 pesos
  • Greninja Pokémon Selects figure – 513 pesos
  • Pack of figures with eight Pokémon – 440 pesos

Art book of 'The Mandalorian', second season, has a discount on Amazon Mexico: 348 pesos with pure art from 'Star Wars'

  • LEGO Batman mask – 975 pesos
  • Figure Funko POP Halo Infinite – Mark VII – 275 pesos
  • Figure Funko POP The Mandalorian – Mando with Grogu in Bantha – 404 pesos
  • Nessie Apex Legends Plush – 298 pesos
  • Harry Potter trivia card game – 181 pesos

Funko Pop mini moments for the 20th anniversary of 'Harry Potter' with a discount on Amazon Mexico: up to less than 200 pesos per set

Movies and series, Top Gun in 4K and the Deprador collection

Movies with discount on Amazon Mexico

  • Jurassic World 5-Movie Collection – Blu-ray 4K – 607 pesos
  • Top Gun – Blu-ray 4K – 370 pesos
  • Inglorious Basterds – Blu-ray 4K – 341 pesos
  • The Martian: Extended Edition – Blu-ray 4K – 345 pesos
  • Shutter Island – Blu-ray 4K – 287 pesos

Hasbro 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' droid can now be reserved on Amazon Mexico: your own life-size L0-LA59 with lights and sound

  • Allied – Blu-ray 4K – 360 pesos
  • Predator: 4-Movie Collection – Blu-ray – 369 pesos
  • Universal Classic Monsters: Essential Collection – Blu-ray – 733 pesos
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray – 319 pesos
  • The Lion King – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Microsoft Store, The Witcher titles and the beloved Skate 3

These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.

In the list we will mark with an asterisk available games that are available with Xbox Game Pass. If they do not have this service, they cantry the first month for only 10 pesos

Xbox games with discount in Mexico

Eneba, games from three pesos for Steam The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico

  • Games for PC Steam with discount in Mexico
  • Resident Evil 3 – Steam – 200 pesos
  • Killing Floor – Steam – 51 pesos
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King – Steam – 44 pesos
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknow – Steam – 37 pesos
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin – Steam – 38 pesos
  • Party Hard – Steam – 18 pesos
  • Shit Happens – Steam – 18 pesos
  • Evan’s Remans – Steam – 5 pesos
  • Smile For Me – Steam – 9 pesos

Kyle is Famous: Complete Edition – Steam – 3 pesos

