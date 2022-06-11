Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married?

ANDIt was one of the most anticipated weddings of the last year. We say it was because Jennifer López and Ben Affleck would have passed through the altar and would already be husband and wife. A real surprise of which not many details are known.

CUORE has advanced the news that the couple would have said ‘yes, I want’ in a private ceremony in which the guests had to sign confidentiality agreements.

The place chosen for the long-awaited link would have been the hotel Ritz-Reynolds on Lake Oconee in Georgia, reports the magazine. A very special place to celebrate an intimate wedding and without public access.

Nevertheless, neighbors and inhabitants of the area did not sign said confidentiality agreement, according to the aforementioned medium. Therefore, they would have warned of this latest event.

Undoubtedly, long-awaited news in the world of entertainment and by the followers of the multifaceted artist and the also renowned actor and film director.

In recent weeks, the couple would have been looking for an address to settle permanently. TMZ reported that both Lopez What Affleckset their sights on a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez They began a romantic relationship again last year. The couple was previously dating for two years (2002-2004).

They even got engaged. But Jennifer Lopez canceled the marriage days before due to an alleged infidelity of the actor. Now, the couple would have definitely passed through the altar.