Di Maria, the Top 5 of teammates: excluding Cristiano Ronaldo

Di Maria, Juventus’ transfer target, had fun drawing up a ranking: here is his Top 5 of teammates

For weeks, Angel Di Maria attracts the attention and imagination of Juventus fans. Days go by, and the pendulum of emotions continues to pass from hope to fear, from exaltation to prudence. The negotiation times are getting longer, the inclusion of Barcelona does not reassure the Juventus fans: he among us, we could summarize the mood, is not a wonderful thought.

The “Fideo” it ignited the market from the moment it became clear it wouldn’t renewed with PSG at the end of the season. After the last title of the Parisians, not enough to avoid a managerial cleanup started with Leonardo and destined to continue with the coach Mauricio Pochettinothe Argentine is ready for a new challenge.

Di Maria’s never hidden desire, pushed into this also by his wife, is to end his career at Rosario Central, where his journey into the world of football began. But it is a horizon not yet so close.

Al Rosario Central, Di Maria made his first team debut in 2005 to 2007. Then he played for Benfica where he won a championship and two national cups. In 2010 he moved to Real Madrid, winning a Liga and a Champions League. He stayed until the summer of 2014, before moving to the Manchester United. Despite a record € 75.6 million invested by the Red Devils, he only stayed in England for one season. Since 2015 he has played for Paris Saint-Germainof which he became the best assist man and the ninth top scorer ever.

Di Maria, the Top 5 of the teammates: there is Verratti, Neymar is missing

In such a long and very successful career, he played with legendary champions. In an interview for TyC he pinpointed the five greatest teammates in his career. It stands out, in the list, the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. “He is a player who needs a lot of space, I like the ones who solve things for you in tight spaces,” she said.

So let’s see it the Top 5 of teammates that Di Maria considers the best of his career.

In fifth place he entered the German of Real Madrid Toni Kroos. “She surprised me a lot,” she said the Fideo of the German, one of the players with the highest passing accuracy in European football.

Fourth another king of assists and inventions, the Croatian Luka Modric. “When he arrived at Real Madrid, he was not the player he would become next: he has an incredible class,” he explained.

The ideal podium opens it, in third place, Zlatan Ibrahimovic with whom he had the opportunity to play in Paris. “For the physique he has, he does incredible things with the ball,” admitted the Argentine.

Surprisingly, Di Maria chooses in second place Marco Verratti. “It’s the top of the top,” he said.

Second place is worth a first position, actually. Simply because the first position for Di Maria is not contestable. There is no competition. It’s by Leo Messi. And it couldn’t be otherwise.