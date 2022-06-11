DCEU, Dwayne Johnson has changed the storylines of Shazam! and Black Adam with a phone call

Passed on the big screen almost by chance at the push of Vin Diesel and soon put to the sedan by the latter, Dwayne Johnson has accumulated immense productive power over the years. Enough to have the power to veto Shazam! when Black Adam it was just a mirage. One phone call was enough to put everyone in line.

These days, the Black Adam trailer has been so successful that its star has talked about, Dwayne Johnson, as if you were already reviewing the film. The expectation is such that in a short time the anti-hero film could become the keystone capable of reviving the fortunes of the entire cinematic universe (even more than The Flash), whereas the new Warner management is considering leaving the DCEU and returning to single films. But until a few years ago, in reality, despite the fact that the character of Black Adam had been in the running for the big screen for some time, a film entirely dedicated to him risked never being made.

To tell it are the current producers of the film, Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, who in a new press passage have told the initial gestation of the screenplay of Shazam!dating back to 2019. And they explained how the film, from original plans, it would have incorporated the character of Dwayne Johnsonhad it not been for a timely phone call from the actor: “When we all read the script, I immediately thought: ‘We need to separate these two films. We must honor Shazam! and THAT origin story, what it is and what it can represent for fans. And then we also have to tell our story. ‘ I think with most of the world not knowing who Black Adam was except for serious comic book fans, it was important to separate them and tell each story in his own respects.“- said Johnson.

The producers also confirm, who recalled, at this point, the famous phone call received: “Dwayne called us very early in the morning. He called Hiram and me and just said, ‘Brothers, we’re going to do Black Adam. We will tell this story separately. It’s so big and so important. ‘ And that’s it, he didn’t say anything else. It was really cool. Dwayne’s instincts are so extraordinary, he was right. True, we worked hard on that original script and the reason is that in this industry sometimes you have to move forward because it’s the company that dictates it to you. But we weren’t able to get out of the impasse, nor did the script work the way we wanted. And that’s when that phone call came and changed everything“.