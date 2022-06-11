Dancing with Madonna, with her husband and more: Britney Spears exhibited unpublished videos of her marriage to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears revealed unpublished videos of the celebration of their marriage with Sam Asghari, which was held last Friday and had more than 100 guests, including several Hollywood celebrities.

It was in your account Instagram that the voice of “Gimme More” shared the register, in which she is seen wearing her beautiful wedding dress next to her lover.

And that’s not all, well Britney Spears surprised with a recording of her dancing with Madonna to her song “Like a Virgin”. In the same celebration, both recreated the iconic kiss that occurred in 2003 in the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

In addition, the American singer showed the beautiful venue where they said yes and showed another video, where she is seen dancing with Sam Asghari, without her white dress and wearing only a black blazer and underwear.

It should be noted that on the day of the wedding, Britney Spears told her fans about her feelings at this important moment. “We did it, we got married. It was the most spectacular day. I was so nervous all morning, but after 2 PM, it really hit me: ‘We’re getting married.’ I had a panic attack and then I recovered“, said the interpreter of “Womanizer”.

