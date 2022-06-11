Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course: Detailed its difficulty, why it has been delayed so much and its physical edition

We receive important news related to this outstanding title. Today there have been news of the Cuphead’s Delicious Last Course DLC.

The information has been confirmed in a recent meeting with Destructoid from the producer of Studio MDHR, eli cymet. The interview has left us with very interesting details.

First, it has been detailed The difficulty:

The first game was like, what if every boss was the last boss of another game? [Con el DLC], what if every boss was Cuphead’s last boss? It’s going to be…everyone should be super excited to see how much more we put into Cuphead DLC.

It has also been confirmed why has it taken so long:

We may have announced the DLC too soon. We wanted to do a really cool send-off… but it blew up and we had little room to manoeuvre. When we look at the final product, we see that it works wonderfully as a DLC product… we still like to think that it works perfectly as a DLC.

Finally, Maja Moldenhauser of Studio MDHR, also present at the meeting, has confirmed that a physical version is on its way and that more news will be announced in “two or three months”.

What do you think? We will keep an eye on more details. Don’t forget that this DLC is released on June 30 for $8.

