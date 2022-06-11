Cristiano Ronaldo, US judge rejects the rape allegations

LAS VEGAS (NEVADA) – Jennifer Dorsey, district judge of the Las Vegas court, dismissed the rape lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo: the reason for this decision is due to strong irregularities of the prosecutor’s lawyer Kathryn Mayorga, Leslie Mark Stovall, who is now accused of “conduct in bad faith“And use of” stolen “confidential documents. Judge Dorsey said in her ruling that she dismissed the case “outright without offering any options that can be resubmitted”. Furthermore, Dorsey acknowledged that Ronaldo was harmed by the conduct of attorney Stovall. “I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents have been in bad faith, and the simple disciplinary measure against the lawyer Stovall will not cure the injury to Ronaldo, because the stolen documents and their confidential content were incorporated into the fabric. same as the claims of plaintiff, Kathryn Mayorga “the judge said in the sentence, adding: “We need tough sanctions“Kathryn Mayorga, the girl from Nevada she thinks she was raped in a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2009, he thus lost his case: he asked Cristiano Ronaldo to pay them $ 200 million in compensationin addition to the $ 375,000 “black” that he had received in exchange for absolute confidentiality on the alleged facts and the waiver of any lawsuit.