Cristiano Ronaldo, surprise forfeit with the national team: fans speechless. The Portuguese champion has made a decision destined to cause discussion

The future seems already written, but for sure and definitive there is still nothing. Net of sensational twists that are always around the corner in the market, Christian Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United to marry the project imposed by the new Red Devils coach, the Dutch Erik Ten Hag.

It was, that just passed, a not exactly exciting season for the 37-year-old Portuguese champion, beyond the 24 goals scored between Premier League And Champions League. The Manchester United it has in fact failed all the most important objectives, without being able to compete for significant goals.

But the arrival of Ten Hag seems to have given new stimuli to the Lusitanian phenomenon, who would have decided to stay another season in Manchester.

In the meantime, after the first races held in Nations League with the Portuguese national team, CR7 has decided to pull the plug by leaving the withdrawal of the Portugal a few days before the scheduled date.

Behind the decision, fully agreed with the coach Fernando Santosthere would be no physical problem, but only the need to breathe after yet another season played at a fast pace.

“There is no particular physical problem “the Lusitanian coach candidly admitted a few hours before leaving for the Swiss where is it Rafael Leao and teammates will close, tomorrow, the intense minicycle of 4 games in 10 days of Nations League.

Cristiano Ronaldo greets and goes on vacation: “That’s right”

“It’s a simple force management, which we thought along the way – technical commissioner Fernando Santos specified -. I summoned 26 players and I can only use 23. It didn’t make sense, therefore, to make them all travel and we freed three of them “.

Therefore, he is not alone Cristiano Ronaldo to have pulled the plug slightly in advance. The breaking of lines involved two other Portuguese players, the playmaker Moutinho and the full-back midfielder Rafa Guerreiro. The Portugal moreover, at this moment he is in command of Group 2 of Nations League with two points ahead of the Spain.

So, Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to leave for the summer holidays waiting to make himself available to Ten Hag starting from mid-July.