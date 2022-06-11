Cristiano Ronaldo, rape suit filed for irregularities

LAS VEGAS (NEVADA) – The Las Vegas court rejected the rape lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo: the district judge Jennifer Dorsey has in fact considered “in bad faith” the conduct of the prosecutor’s lawyer Kathryn Mayorga, the lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall: among the irregularities found in the activity of the defender also the stealing of confidential documents. Judge Dorsey said in the ruling that you have filed the case “outright without offering any options that can be resubmitted”. He also acknowledged that Ronaldo was harmed by the conduct of lawyer Stovall. “I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents have been in bad faith, and the simple disciplinary measure against the lawyer Stovall will not cure the injury to Ronaldo, because the stolen documents and their confidential content were incorporated into the fabric. same as the claims of plaintiff, Kathryn Mayorga “the judge said in the sentence, adding: “We need tough sanctionsKathryn Mayorga, the girl from Nevada she thinks she was raped in a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2009, he thus lost his case: he asked Cristiano Ronaldo to pay them $ 200 million in compensationin addition to the $ 375,000 “in black” which he had received in exchange for absolute confidentiality on the alleged facts and for the renunciation of bringing any lawsuit.