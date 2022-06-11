Cristiano Ronaldo greets Portugal and skips Switzerland: the reason has been revealed

LISBON (PORTUGAL) – Cristiano Ronaldo he goes on vacation a couple of days earlier than expected. Behind the decision, agreed with the coach Fernando Santos no physical problem, but only the need to breathe after yet another season at the most, which began with the jersey of the Juventus with the only appearance at the Dacia Arena in Udine, and then continued with the Manchester United . “ There is no particular physical problem », The frank explanation of the Lusitanian selector a few moments before leaving for the Swiss where is it Rafael Leao and teammates will close the intense minicycle of 4 games in 10 days of Nations League tomorrow. “ It is a simple force management, which we have thought along the way. I summoned 26 players and can only use 23. It didn’t make sense, therefore, to have them all travel and we freed three of them. “. In addition to CR7, the early breaking lines involved Moutinho And Rafa Guerreiro among the Portuguese, who lead Group 2 of League A of Nations, with two points ahead of Spain .

Usual numbers to scream

Ronaldothus, can begin to enjoy the well-deserved rest in view of the next season at Manchester Unitedunder the orders of the new technician Erik Ten Hag, after yet another season accompanied by more than respectable numbers. Despite being 37 on February 5th, CR7 closed the year with 24 goals in 39 appearances, 18 of which were made in the Premier League. To these, must be added those signed with Portugal, as many as 8 since last September, bringing his total haul to 117 goals. Therefore, his status as top scorer at national level has been consolidated. Now, it will be time for the eternal boy from Madeira to recharge in view of the new challenges with him United, to which he is linked until the summer of next year. “This is my home, this is where I want to play»Confirmed Ronaldo himself in the last few days, confirming that he will not be part of the large group of teammates who are preparing to change the air, starting with Pogbato follow with Matic And Cavani.