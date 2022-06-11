Corey Graves details Vince McMahon’s reaction after the incident with Sasha Banks and Naomi



Corey Graves revealed on his podcast “After The Bell” that Vince McMahon He laughed at a joke regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago.

On May 17, during the program Monday Night RAWThe then WWE women’s tag team champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi were scheduled to attend the show because a Six Pack Challenge to determine their next rivals for WWE Hell in a Cell.

However, the fighters had an altercation behind the scenes and decided to leave the premises where the program was broadcasting and they did not appear in the company again. After several weeks and with calmer weather, Corey Graves reveals what reference Vince McMahon made on the subject.

“Something happened a few weeks ago, when things changed so drastically on Monday Night RAW. I went back through the curtain and walked up to our fearless leader. He had a smile on his face and he said, ‘Hey, it’s live TV. , nothing can go wrong, right?‘ And he just laughed and shook my hand and went about his business.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.