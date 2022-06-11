Controversy with Top Gun: Maverick: a famous band launched a terrible accusation against Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After 34 years, Tom Cruise returns to put himself in the shoes of the pilot Pete Mitchell to return to the big screen. However, since the sequel was announced, several controversies arose. The last one involves the gang Twenty One Pilots which ensured that the actor kicked them out of the film.

The countdown to The premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 27 has everyone on edge. However, his return comes from the hand of several controversial statements. Tyler Joseph, gang leader Twenty One Pilots, told in an interview with KROQ’s Klein & Ally Show that he was hired to write a song for the movie but Before he could finish it Tom Cruise fired him.

Tyler Joseph claims Tom Cruise kicked Twenty One Pilots out of the new Top Gun movie.

“I was working with the person who does the music location for the new top gun to write a new song for them and then I think Tom Cruise came in and just fired everyone.”, assured. In addition, he related the context in which the situation occurred. “It was shortly after that they brought me in to show me parts of the film, what they were looking for and stuff”said the musician.

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 26 after several delays due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

When asked what state his job was in when he was fired, Joseph acknowledged that only “watched some scenes” but that he had not written the material before the project underwent modifications and delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the magazine learned Entertainment Weeklyfrom the environment of the film said that the singer’s sayings about Cruise “they are not true”. For their part, neither the musician nor the representatives of Cruise nor of Paramount responded to the calls of the medium.

Lady Gaga could: she presented “Hold My Hand”, the song from Top Gun: Maverick

If there is something that can be expected from the new film by the interpreter of Mission Impossible it’s a good soundtrack. Days ago Lady Gaga released “Hold My Hand”the lead single from Top Gun: Maverick and the public gave him the go-ahead. In the song you can hear all her vocal skills, accompanied by intense lyrics. The original melody was produced by the singer, her collaborator in Chromatica BloodPop and A.Benjamin Rice from A Star Is Born. He also worked on the scores with composer Hans Zimmer.

It was also revealed the video clip of the song that mixes images of Lady Gaga with scenes from the original 1986 film as well as the sequel that opens in May. As for the soundtrack, Cruise revealed in an interview on The Late Late Show who was in search of a special sound for Top Gun: Maverick and the film’s paths crossed with those of the Oscar winner.

Lady Gaga shared a photo with Tom Cruise after her show in Las Vegas (Photo: Instagram / @ladygaga)

“She introduced us to her song and opened the whole movie,” the actor said. “She is amazing. She opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. At that moment, things just came together in such a beautiful way. The song that she had written was a perfect fit and really became the underlying score and heartbeat of our film,” Cruise acknowledged.

For her part, Lady Gaga also referred to her new piece of music: “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: MaverickI didn’t even realize how multi-layered the heart of the film was, my own psyche and the nature of the world we have been living in,” the artist wrote on her Instagram account.

The message continued with a deep reflection: “I worked on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it our own. I wanted to turn the music into a song where we share our deep need to be understood and try to understand each other: a longing to be close when we feel so far away and the ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I am very grateful to Tom, Hans and Joe for this opportunity, and it has been a beautiful experience working with them,” he said.

Lady Gaga performs “Hold My Hand” the main song of Tom Cruise’s new movie (Photo: Instagram / @ladygaga)

The actress ended her publication with a thank you to those who collaborated in the realization and assured that the song “It is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time”. next May 26 Top Gun: Maverick hits the screen and only time will tell if “Hold My Hand” follows in the footsteps of “Take My Breath Away” the original song from the first installment that won the Oscar in 1987.