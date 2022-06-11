Conor McGregor and Jennifer Lopez celebrated after Cristiano Ronaldo invited him to his exclusive birthday party in Las Vegas

CONOR MCGREGOR coach revealed the story behind Cristiano Ronaldo inviting the UFC superstar to Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party in Las Vegas.

McGregor, girlfriend Dee Devlin, manager Jon Kavanagh, his wife, UFC fighter Dillon Danis and conditioning manager Colin Byrne all attended the event at Caesars Palace in 2016 before the Irishman’s rematch with Nate Diaz.

And Byrne has now talked about how they ended up going to the pop star turned actor’s birthday party.

He told ESPN: “We are training in Las Vegas for the second [Nate] Diaz fights in 2016. Conor gets a message from [soccer star] Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo goes down to the gym.

“Conor said to him, ‘What are you doing in Las Vegas?’ Ronaldo says: “Tonight I’m going to Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party.”

“And then Conor jokingly says, ‘Can we go?’ And Ronaldo says: “Of course, no problem”. Then he bounced and sent a message to Conor where he was.

Byrne continued: “We arrived at the hotel and inside Caesars Palace is another private hotel, and that’s where she has her suite.

“We go to the doorman, but he won’t let us in. Suddenly, the elevator opens and this guy comes out in suit.

“He said to me, ‘Hey, Conor! Where are you going, man? ‘ Conor said: “I’m going to Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party.” The boy says, ‘OK, come with me.’

“We go into the elevator, go up and the doors open. We go out and it’s her apartment. On the wall is written ‘J.Lo’ among the flowers. It is quiet. There are six of us at his house. We “What do we do now? We started walking.

“There were about eight people on an L-shaped sofa, and one of them was Jennifer Lopez. But there is no trace of Ronaldo and we have not been invited.

“Conor is saying, ‘What do you think I should do?’ We were like, ‘You better get up and say hi.’ Conor says, ‘I don’t know if you know me.’

“He greets, and she says, ‘Oh my god, Conor!’ She jumps to her feet, takes his hand and runs with him to the patio.

“There’s a whole dance going on on the patio. There is a deejay. Fat Joe is there. Ronaldo is out there.

“It was just absolutely fantastic. And it was a real pleasure. Conor took a selfie with her. Not me.

“At the end of the evening, we should have left. Conor wanted to train. It was one of the only times I thought, ‘Can we stay a little longer?’

“Usually, I’m on him like, ‘Come on, we have to get out of here, we have to train in the morning.’

“J.Lo said, ‘Hey Conor, wait. My band will play some songs. ‘

“They had his own band with a keyboard in the living room. We stayed for two songs. I was going to stay all night. It was one of the best experiences ever ”.

McGregor will make his return to the Octagon in 2023, after recovering from the horrific leg fracture he sustained against Dustin Poirier took longer than expected.

And he was advised to confront Michael Chandler.