concert in Lucca at risk?

The well-known singer announced it on his Instagram profile, with millions of fans all over the world and who should also perform in Lucca at the Summer Festival on July 31st under the urban walls.

The artist, who already suffers from Lyme disease following a tick bite, a disease that causes him many problems, explained that he had linked Ramsay Hunt syndrome to a virus that attacks the nerve in his ear and his facial nerves causing paralysis of the face.

In the video that lasts a few minutes, the 28-year-old pop star regrets that he is no longer able to close one eyelid, that of the right eye, and that the same side of the face is practically immobilized.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles that can lead to one temporary facial paralysis and to hearing losswhich can become permanent in rare cases.



Bieber had already announced last Tuesday that he had to cancel the next shows of his Justice World Tour“due to health problems not related to Covid”, but attempted to reassure NSAIDs by saying that he is undergoing all the appropriate treatments and physiotherapy necessary to regain total facial mobility, but he announced that recovery times they will be long.

Who knows if he will be able to perform in Lucca on July 31st, in any case we wish him a speedy recovery.