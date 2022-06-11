“Claw” on Netflix: A Story for NBA and Adam Sandler Fans – Tvshow – 06/11/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

“We chose this path because something inside us pushes us to move people. We want to make them laugh, cry, swoon, feel, inspire them. We want to give them an escape from the increasingly psychotic world we live in. And if you are like me, the graduates of this faculty choose to dedicate themselves to the arts because we don’t know how to do anything else”, he said a couple of weeks ago Adam Sandler at New York University’s Tisch College of the Arts commencement ceremony. It was the speech of a famous graduate to an entire audience of young people recently graduated from the same institution.

Of course, if any of them, inspired by the words of the successful comedian, actor and producer, tried to emulate his professional career, it is likely that they would not achieve the same results. From stand-up at age 17, when he thought there was no need to write a routine, that the old job that fascinated him only required knowing how to chat with the public, to four years of college in New York and from there to the writers’ offices of Saturday night Live.

The 55-year-old actor achieved what only a few achieve. After his time on SNL he made the leap to the movies in man-child roles specially created for his style that allowed him to win millions of dollars, five Razzie awards for worst actor and a 250 million contract with Netflix to make six films that he has already renewed -for an undisclosed figure- to make many more. But, above all, those loud and immature characters, womanizers and romantics, losers who always win in the long run, made many people unable to separate Sandler from his creatures and think that that was all he had to give.

However, they were wrong as shown by Garra, the film available from this Wednesday on Netflix in which he plays Stanley Sugarman, a recruiter for the 76ers, the NBA team. A former college player who loves basketball as much -or more- than his wife Theresa (Queen Latifah) and his teenage daughter and that he is tired of traveling the world looking for potential stars. The only thing that Stanley wants is to be part of the coaching team of his love team.

“Fifty guys don’t have dreams: we have nightmares and eczema,” says the defeated character when his chances of achieving his goals are left in the hands of the team’s new owner, an ambitious and unscrupulous heir played by Ben Foster.

A film for lovers of sports movies -the more training scenes, the better-, Claw has the production of Lebron James and the presence of a battalion of present and past NBA stars (there is even a laudatory mention of “Manu” Ginobili), but above all it is a platform for Sandler to display the acting talent that he undoubtedly has and that is often in the background behind the buffoon that appears in his most popular works.

The curious thing in his case is that both professional avenues run in parallel, without hindering one another. On the contrary. In the case of Claw, the protagonist’s ability for humor provides the comic relief that the story needs from time to time. On other occasions the difference between the mediocre and -sometimes- horrible comedies that he usually stars in and produces with his friends and the films in which he appears as an actor helps to give depth to the plot.

This was the case in the frenetic Diamonds in the Rough (available on Netflix) by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, where Sandler played Howard Ratner, a jeweler as obsessed with basketball as the character of Claw but, unlike the noble Stanley, for all the reasons wrong.

Of course, that passion for the sport that Sandler himself adores is not the only point of contact between the two characters. When Stanley shuffles around the world with slumped shoulders and a look of permanent boredom that only changes when he meets rising star Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez, Spanish player and member of the Utah Jazz team), you can tell, like to Howard, the repressed frustration, the need for an opportunity that changes everything and the anger -with trademark shout included-, when it doesn’t happen.

Something of that was also seen in The Meyerowitzes: The Family is not chosen (on Netflix), of Noah Baumbach in which he shared a screen with Dustin Hoffmann like his narcissistic father and ben stiller in the role of the brother who was able to escape his influence. As Danny, the nice guy forced to put up with his father and humiliating him with a smile and a nod, Sandler masterfully portrayed the guy beaten — but not beaten — by the rigors of life and pomposity. of those around him.