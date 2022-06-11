Claw is the new great dunk of the union Adam Sandler – Netflix – Spoiler Time

Some time ago, quite a long time ago, I don’t remember exactly when, my friend Tobias Toscofilm director, made something very clear to me: many great films are usually small, very small. Obviously, it seemed to me an oxymoron, even ridiculous; but I stopped and paid attention. Tobias named me simple productions (from Easy Ridergoing by falling down Y The Blair Witch Project, to name a few), with arguments that are too mundane, very cheap from every point of view, with small incidents that narrate very rich moments, like life itself. Because, why get complicated when everything is so simple? And then a new tape, Hustle.

Credit: Netflix

Hustle is a sports drama directed by Jeremiah Zagar and released the past June 8, 2022 in Netflix. It is part of the millionaire (in contract and in sales) union between Adam Sandler and the platform streaming number one. Adam Sandler interprets Stanley Sugermana talent scout Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) who discovers a player of phenomenal talent in Spain called Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez) and tries to prepare it for the Draft of the NBA and, consequently, triumph in the most important basketball league in the world. With a star-studded cast like Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Y Robert Duvalland with Lebron James as a producer with Sandler, Hustle could seem at first glance “yet another film from the one he made Happy Gilmore“. But not. And there is a scene that sums up my introduction and why this review is so positive. Before meeting the magnificent Bo Cruz, Stanley is found in Spain with his friend, also a headhunter, Leon Rich (Kenny Smith) in what would be the solarium of a hotel. At the pool, the guests, some pretty young women going topless and other older adults showing off their bodies without any cover either, relax. Lion tells to Stanley to do him the favor of looking towards the pool, for the girls, of course. Stanley he jokes, especially saying that he doesn’t want to risk it because it’s forbidden, that his wife is going to leave him. Lion insist. Stanley finally giving in, he turns around to see the image of an older couple sitting on the edge of the pool. again looking at Lionand with a mischievous face, Stanley He comments that he was impressed by the breasts, but those of the old man, since he is a few bites away from having that body. The friends laugh. Of these moments as casual as tiny but great there are many in Hustletrue buckets of freshness for an industry like that of Hollywood who thinks he needs a lot of technical production or a lot of seriousness in the story to give the public something worthy. And no, because in simplicity lies the capital.

Credit: Netflix

And it is that everything is tiny and not for that reason smaller in Hustle. I named above the very stellar cast. Queen Latifah, Ben Foster Y Robert Duvall they are visited just and necessary; they are not abused; and so their roles border on the perfect. It’s more, the first time the giant is seen Robert Duvall It’s in a very fast camera movement. And yes: the red carpet was not rolled out for his entrance. It wasn’t necessary, it didn’t add anything to the plot. okay, it seems that Hustle sins of an end “to the Disney“: Snow White, Cinderella, The little Mermaid and infinite etc. But it’s not quite like that. The task is achieved Stanley Y Crossbut let the scout, now assistant coach, reveal the secrets of Cross to those who are its opposites, makes a difference. Not everything is rosy, little birds chirping, eternal joy, on the contrary: the eventuality does not take away the deliciousness of the passage of time and we are all accommodating according to our responsibilities. Could we say that this is a version updated from another great but very small movie as it is Rocky? Yes and no, and it is very well to accept both positions.

Credit: Netflix

With 92% of 97 positive critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes Y 68 of 100 in the score of metacritic, Hustle stands as a great little movie; he demonstrates that blockbusters often do not leave as much as is expected of them and that inferior ones can give us much more, escaping all logic. Paraphrasing the old and much loved motto of the NBAthe same one that popularized the league internationally back in the 1980s. 1990I can safely say I Love This Movie.