Cillian Murphy’s secrets: the time he almost was Batman and why they didn’t want him in “Peaky Blinders”

Cillian Murphy, married for 18 years and father of two teenagers, lives in Dublin fulfilling a premise: not to be famous

The star of “Peaky Blinders” was on the verge of not being an actor. The son of an official from the Ministry of Education and a French teacher, Cillian Murphy first he was a musician and then he decided to dedicate himself to acting. His parents wanted him to choose an academic career and tried to make them happy by trying law, but he quickly gave up.

He escapes fame and to avoid being the center of attention he chooses to live far from Hollywood. “The more boring you are in real life, the less people are interested in you”, he once said. He leads a simple life with his longtime girlfriend and his children in Ireland, his country of origin.

“I see myself as an actor. And my job is to portray other people. The less people know about me, the better I can do my job. That seems patently obvious and logical to me,” he said. The Irish Times. Although he is an established actor, Murphy forces himself to rest six months a year to reconcile his personal life with success.

Cillian lives away from the spotlight, hates red carpets, hardly ever gives interviews. His life philosophy is clear: “I just want to be decent and good. They are old values, but it seems that they are disappearing today. Now it is normal to be a despot, a misogynist, a disgusting. These views are being validated around the world. Not being flashy and not talking about yourself too much is what I’m trying to stick with.”

After the premiere of the final season of “Peaky Blinders”, available on Netflix, the Irishman is immersed in the filming of “Oppenheimer”, the new film by Christopher Nolan, which has a budget of USD 100 million and where he is the star major.

The demands of playing Thomas Shelby

Cillian Murphy at the premiere of “Dunkirk” in London, 2017 (Reuters)

Cillian Murphy He admitted that he had to make several sacrifices to be able to play Thomas Shelby in “Peaky Blinders”, one of the most successful series. Being part of this Irish gangster family was something quite hard for his star actor, who assured that he had to change your lifestyle to embody his famous character.

Although the Irish actor was one of the big bets, Steven Knight, creator and showrunner of the series, had two points against the interpreter. He seemed too short to Knight and lacked the intimidating, imposing bearing that he required. But Murphy wanted the job and sent him a message where he said:. “Remember: I’m an actor.”

On the advice of his trainer, the actor agreed to go back to eating meat after 15 years of vegetarianism and underwent tough training to muscle his body and achieve the presence Knight was seeking, a process he called “fucking strenuous.”

“I’m not a tough guy at all, so he was the toughest character I’ve ever played.”, he told the BBC network about his work on the program that came to an end this year after six successful seasons. “We did a lot of fights, stunts, so I’ve been in the gym more than ever in my entire life!” All of that takes time, and I hate it.”

When Knight saw him again after his transformation, he found that Murphy’s new bearing made his 1.75 height take a backseat.

In addition to preparing his body to be Birmingham’s gangster boss, Murphy lowered his voice to try to sound more intimidating and obsessively rehearsed his accent. To get the perfect pitch he frequented local pubs, where he recorded regulars. “We’d go out for Guinness and everyone would sing Birmingham City songs and tell stories that I recorded on my iPhone. And when he got home, he tracked down each accent and tried them out. He would leave messages for Steve imitating them so he would notice how close he was.”

According to the time Thomas Shelby is a compulsive smoker, but he does not smoke. The ones he consumed were natural cigarettes that did not contain nicotine or cause addiction. They were stuffed with grass. He smoked more than 3,000 in the first two seasons, revealed the actor.

A star that escapes fame

Cillian Murphy forces himself to rest six months a year to reconcile his personal life with success (Getty Images)

“Peaky Blinders” was a success, but for Murphy it became his worst nightmare.

Murphy is a star who avoids attention, to the point that he doesn’t pose for photos when fans recognize him on the street. In an interview for GQ magazine, the “Dunkirk” actor admitted that hates selfies and, instead, he prefers a handshake or stopping to talk with his followers than taking photos.

He has also made it very clear that he is annoyed that “people take pictures of me secretly”. Unlike those colleagues who feel happier the more cameras gather around them, they make him uncomfortable. “It’s fucking weird.” He also doesn’t have social networks. He does not have an Instagram or Twitter account. In 2017, when asked about this, he joked: “I’m too old for that now”. He doesn’t want to be famous.

To maintain a low-key life with an unusual job, the actor made several decisions. He only gives interviews when he is on a project and works six months a year. He has developed strategies to deal with fame and to maintain a normal life. “I make sure that I try not to go from job to job, because that means you live in a bubble on a bubble of set, hotel, set, hotel, plane, film festivals, presentations. And that, to me, is not the reality,” he said. “So I withdraw from that for six months out of the year.”

Unlike many of his film contemporaries, the 45-year-old actor has chosen to settle far, far away from Hollywood in a quiet corner of his native Ireland. After spending more than a decade living in London, Murphy moved to Dublin with his family in 2015. They live in a modest house in the suburb of Monkstow. “I don’t miss London. It’s better for your head to have fewer people around.”.

Murphy and his wife Yvonne McGuinness they met when the actor was in a rock band. It was in 1996 that the blue-eyed Cork native met Yvonne, an Irish visual artist, during one of her concerts. The couple married in Provence, France, in 2004, and they have two sons: Malachy and Aran. Although the interpreter avoided speaking publicly about his wife, Murphy once dropped his guard to sympathize with McGuinness, and acknowledged in an interview that she was “something difficult to live with an actor”.

A fan of Johnny Depp, Sean Penn, Jeff Bridges, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep, the Irish actor avoids becoming someone he doesn’t want to be. “It’s such a dumb industry.” Every day continues to strictly comply with the five principles that govern his life: working with talented peers, keeping a 5,000-mile distance from Hollywood, committing to work, doing theater, and spending time with your loved ones.

Almost becoming Batman

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy

In 2005 he received a call. he was the manager Christopher Nolan summoning him to try on the Batman suit and become the main star of “Batman Begins”, which grossed $371 million worldwide. Nolan had been impressed by Murphy’s work on Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later. After speaking with the director, he got on a plane and landed in Los Angeles. He wasn’t excited about the possibility of becoming a superstar, but he agreed since it was another situation that excited him. “My suggestion was: ‘If I get to do a screen test for Chris Nolan, that’ll be enough for me.

Murphy went to the casting with the superhero’s Batsuit and struggled to fill a batman suit that was too big for him. “There was too much room for me”. He auditioned for the role of Bruce Wayne, but was convinced that he would not be selected for the job. It is that he knew that Christian Bale was also doing tests for that valued character.

“I thought ‘Obviously he should play Batman.’ What am I doing here?’. But it was fun, it’s a great thing to tell your kids. Also, something else came out of it.”the interpreter was honest, who would finally be chosen to play the villain of the film, Dr. Jonathan Crane, better known as The Scarecrow, and who repeated in the next two films, “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises” , which completed the Nolan trilogy.

Fans have enjoyed seeing Murphy as the Dark Horse, if only for a few brief seconds, in his screen test, which is available on YouTube.

Cillian Murphy, star of “Peaky Blinders”, will be J. Robert Oppenheimer. (Universal Pictures)

“I will always support Chris, whatever the size of the role”Cillian Murphy told Guardian, referring to the close relationship he shares with the veteran British director. The two have already collaborated together on a total of six films. Murphy and Nolan’s successful partnership began in 2005 with the Batman trilogy, and was followed by “Inception” and “Dunkirk” in 2010 and 2017, respectively. They are now in the middle of shooting “Oppenheimer”, a biopic about the American physicist known for developing the atomic bomb during World War II, which opens in 2023.

The Irishman is excited about his first leading role in a Nolan film. “I’m working with one of the best directors alive, so I’m in good hands.”

Nolan has showered Murphy with praise as lavishly as Murphy has with him. The Oscar-nominated director called Murphy “one of the great actors of his generation both on stage and in the movies” and said that working with him repeatedly over the years has been a “increasingly rewarding experience”.

KEEP READING:

The secrets of Jada Pinkett Smith: the time she cried for 45 days, her disturbing addiction to hard porn and the affair with a friend of her son

The secrets of Matt Damon: the mistake that cost him USD 280 million, the famous girlfriend he despised on TV and the strange night of the crush with the Argentine Luciana Barroso

The secrets of Brooke Shields: nude photos for Playboy at age 10, exploitation of her mother and love by fax with Andre Agassi

The secrets of Brendan Fraser: the sexual abuse he hid for years, his body breakdown and a divorce that almost ruined him

The secrets of Jonah Hill: an inspiring scar, the ridiculous sum he received in “The Wolf of Wall Street” and his revenge with sushi against Leonardo DiCaprio