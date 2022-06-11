Chris Pratt claims the prominence of the tie in our looks with a fun design that will inspire us throughout the summer

For a moment it was the great forgotten in male celebrity outfits, however, a defender of this accessory has emerged: Chris Pratt. The actor of the tapes of Jurassic World has come out in defense of the tie as part of his looks for the promotion of his recent films, from where we took the ideal inspiration to make them from these colorful options.

In the promotion of the movie “Jurassic World Dominion”, Pratt wore a gray two-piece suit, combining a pink shirt with a colorful tie with fun pastel prints who have made a real revolution on how to adopt this plugin in our styles.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Silk Tie

An infallible option to wear with the blue shirts that hang in your closet. This is how this tie with sports motifs is even an ideal gift for dad.

Olympus Paisley Motif Tie

Colorful and with a pattern that attracts attention, this Olympus tie is ideal to wear with your light-colored shirts this season.

Matching paisley print green silk tie case. Made in Spain.

Myrtle floral tie

Because flowers can also be an elegant factor in formal looks, this tie in Myrtle Twill It is what you need to contrast with a two-piece suit in a blue tone.

Red silk print twill tie

Roberto Verino blue tie with cap design

A detail of childish airs is what we see in this tie with embroidered caps by Roberto Verino that are a fun touch for any style.

Men's tie made of medium blue silk jacquard with visor pattern.

