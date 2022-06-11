Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Discuss Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder

With the imminent release of Thor: Love and Thunder In theaters, Taika Waititi, and Chris Hemsworth have sat down with Disney’s twenty-three magazine to talk about their upcoming movie.

One of the topics discussed in the interview was the character of Gorr the Butcher of Gods brought to life by Christian Bale. The film’s director, Taika Waititi, has explained that Gorr had a past in which he had been wronged by the gods. and much of his motivation is revenge for these misdeeds…

What will Gorr the Butcher of Gods be like in Thor: Love and Thunder?

Gorr becomes the Butcher of God after experiencing a tragedy at the hands of the gods. From the first teaser of Thor: Love and Thunderwe already got to see the motivations of the character and the attempts of Thor and his team to avoid his wrath.

We really wanted to explore this idea of ​​religion, belief, and what it means to put your faith in a higher power. And since Thor is essentially a god, what does it mean for him to represent these gods?Waititi said.

The keys to the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, the UCM movie with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman

[Gorr] he is not a simple villain…has a lot of complexityChris Hemsworth assured. What he does is not black or white. He has a sincere motivation, I think that makes him a more interesting type of villain.

You may not agree with the way he’s doing it, but you understand why he’s slumped and why he’s gone this way.. Hemsworth claimed that Gorr’s motivations will make Thor question whether he is right or wrongbut at the same time he will want to prevent the universe from being destroyed.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released in theaters on July 8a few days before the Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris, a new area of ​​the theme park with attractions based on Marvel superheroes.