Chris Evans assures that there is no one better than Anthony Mackie to take the mantle of Captain America

For almost 14 years, Marvel Studios has positioned itself on the big screen as one of the best movie producers – and now also series – of superheroes. As we all know, his particular hallmark is the way in which he has managed to interconnect absolutely all his stories and characters, achieving an epic reunion at some point in his career. You have to accept that not everything has been perfect in terms of the things they have done, but their stability is something to recognize.

Beyond what is within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is also worth applauding the way in which its stars are born or given a second chance. The greatest example of him is the way in which Robert Downey Jr. got a second jump after a successful career in his youth, making him, once again, one of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood. On the other hand, there are names like Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans, who, despite already having a small career, it was the MCU that made them the most recognized actors in the world.

In the particular case of Evans, he went from being a secondary gallant to Marvel’s most important superhero, without forgetting that he had already had a first and failed attempt at this type of fantasy with The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27% where he gave life to Human Torch. However, the actor managed to project everything that Captain America represents, his values, his patriotism and humanity, as well as feeling like an old soul trapped in a time to which he does not belong.

However, his path through the MCU came to an end in Avengers: Endgame – 95% with a farewell worthy of the character and, of course, it would be time for Evans to explore different paths in other styles of cinema. Now taking his place in the mighty franchise is Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson or Falcon, who was first shown as the new Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. 97%.

As expected, the reception was quite mixed, and while some praise him for taking over the famous shield, others are not so satisfied. But he is the same now Chris Evans who defends his former partner ensuring that there is no one better for the role. These were his comments while he was promoting Lightyear, in a video shared on social networks by handsomechrisevans.

No one could do better than him. I honestly think he does her justice [al personaje] and I am very proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with [él y el superhéroe]. I have very sweet memories with him during filming.

It is worth mentioning that, during the Disney Plus series, an interesting analysis is made of the social impact of having a hero who represents the United States having a different background story, being a common man of color who belongs to the middle class. For now, it has not been confirmed when Mackie will return as the new Captain America. Finally, during the same interview, Chris Evans He assured that with the MCU he had the best ten years of his professional career and there are still certain things that he misses.

Meanwhile, the star of Captain America: The First Avenger – 79% is about to release a promising Pixar movie starring Buzz Lyghtyear, one of the legendary and unforgettable toys of Toy Story – 100% that he will now have his own movie based on the story behind the spaceman outside the world of talking toys and, although he somehow resembles Captain America in essence, he faces new acting challenges.