Chris Evans’ ambitious requirement to return as Captain America in Marvel

Since the departure of Chris Evans from Marvel, fans continue to ask for his return. But, the actor has an ambitious requirement to return to being Cap. Meet him.

Even though currently Chris Evans is away from Marvel, his passage through the franchise marked thousands of people around the world. The actor was part of phase three, one of the most successful of the study, giving life to the Captain America. Also, this character was one of the most beloved Avengers, so his departure has left a large open wound in the fans.

It was in 2019, with the launch of avengers endgame that the cycle Chris Evans as Captain America came to an end. In that film not only the stories of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were closed, but it was also evident that steve rogers I wouldn’t go back. This is because the character decided to return to his time to end his days with the great love of his life.

However, even though his departure from Marvel was very emotionalOh, it ended well, the fans are still fighting for the return of Chris Evans. although soon A fourth Captain America movie is coming with Anthony Mackie as the leadThe truth is that many expect a cameo from the actor. Therefore, it was he himself who did not hesitate to clarify all doubts about his possible participation in this feature film.

During the promotion of Lightyear, his new movie, Chris answered some questions. And, in addition to talking about his relationship with Shakira, the interpreter was also consulted by the MCU and his possible return. Therefore, before the podcast phasezero answered: “That seems to be something that people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anyone, but it’s hard”, he began by saying.

Then he added: “It was a good run and I’m very happy with it. It is so precious to me. It would have to be perfect, epic. It would be terrifying to shake something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means a lot to me. So revisiting it would be a difficult task.”. With this, the interpreter makes it clear that he would only return to put on the suit of the sentinel of freedom if from the kevin feige studio they have as good an idea as their ending was.

It is that, according to Evans himself confessed some time ago, his story closure was probably the most beautiful of all The Avengers. Well, the character took advantage of his time travel to end his days with his love Peggy Carter. In the last scene that he appears, he can be seen with his real age and leaving control to Falcon.