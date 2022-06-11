Chedraui refuses a torn bill and they ask him: “Should I bring new bills?”

Consumer presents a broken 500-peso bill in a Chedraui store, but the cashier rejects his payment, which is why he exposes his complaint on social networks.

According to information from the Bank of Mexico, the fact that a bill is torn does not affect its value, although it is recommended to join the pieces with adhesive tape, as presented by the consumer.

Nowadays, social networks are, without a doubt, a very powerful reporting device and a very important link with brands.

Chedraui consumer claims the brand for refusing to receive a broken 500-peso bill and take your complaint to social networks.

On a daily basis, the digital pulse is filled with claims and complaints against practically everything; There is no brand, company or even media personality that is not spared from this type of comment.

In this sense, we are talking about a new space through which consumers have the opportunity to get closer to the brands they follow and with whom, in some way, they have a certain sympathy.

However, gaining the confidence or preference of the consumer is not an easy thing, especially if we take into account that there is a group of consumers who, thanks to social networks, are more informed about what they consume, as well as the rights they have as a consumer.

Chedraui rejects payment with torn bill

This day, through Twitter, a Chedraui consumer assures that a 500-peso bill has been rejected at the store just when he wanted to pay for his products.

With a video of just under two minutes, the tweeter shows that, despite the fact that the ticket is indeed broken, in the end he presents it together with adhesive tape; however, that was not enough and his payment, as such, was rejected.

According to what the Bank of Mexico exposes, “The mere fact that a note is torn does not affect its value and it is recommended that it be repaired with transparent adhesive tape”as the user shows in his video, although without success.

Many times, in various establishments, a torn, mutilated or even scratched bill is systematically rejected by the store, even when the bearer of the bill was not the cause of it. There are even times when the ATMs deliver the bills like this.

A case like these was also reported a few days ago in Soriana, where a ticket scratched with the word “SALAZAR”, was also rejected in the storealthough he assures that he received it directly from the cashier.

Yesterday I went to do some shopping and I got cash from the ATM, which I got this scratched 100 bill with this last name “SALAZAR” I went to pay at the cashier and they rejected me…

Haber and I what??

Who do I claim?

A @TiendaSoriana either @BBVA_Mex

who answers me??? pic.twitter.com/BGuQM2QcyX – Eduardo Beltrán (@lalousmyth) June 3, 2022

Shopping experiences are currently extremely important for consumers, so much so that just one bad experience is reason enough to abandon the brand that they have followed for years.

In this context, Soriana’s presence in the market has grown significantly, a fact that is reflected in what is shown in a Statista graph, which reveals that the most important retail stores for the Mexican consumer They are Walmart in the first place and with 2,571 stores; in second Soriana with 810 stores; Chedraui commercial group with 306 stores; and La Comer with 71 stores.

This only reflects the opinion of the consumer and the conversation it generates in the digital pulse, so Merca 2.0 requested the position of the brand in order to tell both sides of the story; however, so far it has not been received. The note will be updated in case of a response.

