Checo Pérez will start second in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Checo Pérez could not beat Charles Leclerc, but will start second in Baku and will fight for victory

The Mexican Czech Perez will come out in second place Azerbaijan Grand Prix finishing with a time of 1:41.641, while charles leclerc got pole position.

In the first round of the session, Czech Perez He had no problem getting into the top positions with a 1:42.733 and that put him momentarily in the first position, but he was only surpassed by 11 thousandths by Max Verstappen.

The Mexican advanced in second position, while Max was first. They both beat charles leclerc Y Carlos Sainz, who, despite doing a good job, advanced to third and fourth place, respectively.

The session was interrupted for a few minutes due to a crash of Lance Strollwho with two and a half minutes to go crashed in turn two and damaged the front of his Aston Martin.

Red Bull did teamwork in the second qualy as Max Verstappen first received suction from Czech Perez and thus take more speed in the areas of full throttle.

Checo Pérez on his car in Baku Getty Images

This work caused Checo to set a 1:42.258 at the first opportunity and Verstappen 1:42.227, a difference of .031 thousandths faster than the Dutchman.

On Checo’s second chance, the Mexican climbed to first place with a time of 1:41.995 and beat Charles Leclerc, while Verstappen stayed in fourth position.

The second batch experienced several incidents with a spinning top lando norris, yuki tsunoda exiting through the loophole and Vettel crashing at turn 15.

Q3 turned into a fight for pole between Czech Perez Y Charles Leclerc. The two fastest of the weekend

the battle they had ferrari Y Red Bull caused the difference between the first and fourth place to be 0.175 tenths, Carlos Sainz being the first place in the first opportunity with 1:41.815, Charles Leclerc second, Czech Perez third and Max Verstappen fourth.

With almost three minutes to go, the man from Guadalajara returned to the track for his last flying lap and where the Ferrari and Red Bull drivers held nothing back and reached the track limits to take the best possible place.

Without suction from anyone, Checo Pérez had a good start and close of the track, but this was enough for him to be second, while the Monegasque took the first position with a surprising 1:41.359 and putting all the records in purple.