Checo Pérez first in the last practice in order to qualify for the Azerbaijan GP

Checo Pérez repeated as the fastest in a training session in Baku, scene of the sixth date of the Formula 1 season

Czech Perez He closed the third free practice in a good way by finishing in first position with a time of 1:43.170 and beating charles leclerc Y Max Verstappen.

The teams took time for their drivers to start recording the partials of the third session, as it was not until after 10 minutes of starting the session that the drivers came out to test the final set-up, before qualifying.

The first stopwatch Czech Perez He arrived at 19 minutes and did so to place himself in the momentary second position with a 1:45.503 and marking the best time in the third sector, which is the one with the highest speed in the urban circuit of baku. However, this was overcome by both ferrari.

The Scudería set the bar high for the Austrian team, as they began to improve their times and displaced Czech Perez to third place. The Mexican accepted the challenge of the Prancing Horse and began to lower the time in sectors 2 and 3 to place himself in first position with an important 1:44.416.

Checo Pérez was first in the third and last free practice for the Azerbaijan GP. F1

The battle they have built Red Bull Y ferrari It is also observed in the top speed, the Mexican reached 343 kilometers per hour, while charles leclerc 329 km/h, a significant difference in favor of the single-seater dand Czech Perezon a track where straightline speed is needed –Alpinefor example, has been very strong in that regard.

Both teams started the duel for the first position and alternated the first and second place showing how they opened the windows of improvement. the of Guadalajara He was between second and third place.

Checo hit the table with a 1:43.170 that displaced charles leclerc and Verstappen to second and third place respectively ahead of qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prixeighth date of the season of Formula 1.