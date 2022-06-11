Celebrities who have suffered from facial paralysis

american singer Justin Bieber, who was in the middle of a world tourwas forced to cancel several performances because of the Lyme disease he suffers from.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I did everything I could to get better, but my illness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone the next shows due to doctor’s orders. To all my people, love you very much. I’m going to rest and be better”, The artist communicated through his social networks.

Bieber posted a video on his Instagram account showing the paralysis of his face, and asked his followers to keep him in their prayers. “I have this syndrome called Lyme syndrome, it attacks the nerves in my ear and face, and you can see this eye won’t close, and I have paralysis in this area of ​​my face.”

Other celebrities who suffered facial paralysis

Previously, other well-known celebrities also suffered from cases of facial paralysis.

One of the most famous cases is that of the American actor Sylvester Stallone. Recognized for his roles as “Rocky Balboa” and “John Rambo”, He was born with facial paralysis as a result of complications in childbirth.

George Clooney contracted the disease when he was 14 years old.. He suffered from this for nine months in his teens.

The actress Angelina Jolie was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in 2016. Since then, he has made a full recovery with the help of acupuncture.

The actor Pierce Brosnan, remembered for having played the English spy James Bond, suffered from Bell’s palsy in the 1980s, which affected the right side of his face. He was treated with prednisone, a steroid, and recovered after several weeks. While filming during that time, he shot his film from the left side to hide the disease.