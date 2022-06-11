Carboxymethylcellulose, a very common food additive that endangers your microbiota

You have to be careful what you put in your mouth. Not all foods that are eaten are good for the body. There is a high prevalence of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Some additivessuch as emulsifiers, may be behind the increase in cases of this type of disease.

In this sense, a clinical study published on November 10, 2021 in the journal Gastroenterology shows that the carboxymethylcellulosea widely used food additive, is harmful to the intestine because alters the composition of the intestinal microbiota and the presence of numerous small molecules.

Alters the composition of bacteria

Carboxymethylcellulose, also known as CMC, is one of the emulsifying additives most used since the 1960s for improve the texture and favor its conservation from some processed foods such as candy, pasta, fruit drinks, and even coffee or grated cheese.

Until this research, carried out by the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University, Penn State University, the University of Pennsylvania, the German Max Planck Institute, and the French INSERM, there was not much information on the effects of CMC in humans. However, it was known that in mice it could alter intestinal bacteria to such an extent that they can cause colitis, metabolic syndrome and colon cancer.

The researchers, aware that diseases in mice can take years to appear in humans, focused on intestinal bacteria and metabolites in healthy volunteers who consumed a diet without additives or an identical diet supplemented with carboxymethylcellulose.

With this method they found that the consumption of CMC changed the composition of the bacteria that populated the colon, reducing certain species. As if that were not enough, the fecal samples of the participants who were fed with CMC products showed a marked decrease in beneficial metabolites which are considered to maintain a healthy colon.

In parallel, the researchers performed colonoscopies on subjects at the beginning and end of the study and found that a subgroup of subjects taking CMC showed intestinal bacteria invading the mucosawhich has previously been observed as a feature of inflammatory bowel diseases and type 2 diabetes.

The conclusion of the study was clear. The consumption of CMC, in this two-week study, did not cause any disease on its own. However, the results obtained support the same conclusions that were reached thanks to the studies done in mice, so the long term consumption of this common additive could promote chronic inflammatory diseases.

Promote the consumption of non-harmful emulsifiers

Despite these results, it is impossible to think that emulsifiers can be banned in products. Although the researchers consider that the models and methodologies used to carry out the study should serve to achieve identify each and every one of the emulsifiers that, like the CMC, have negative effects on the microbiota of consumers. In this way, you can encourage the use of additives that do not have negative effects.

“Our results underscore the need for further studies of this class of food additives, in larger samples and over a longer term,” he said. Benoît Chassaing of INSERM. Because it’s not just about which ones are yes and which ones aren’t, it’s also about who yes and who no: “In addition, we now want to better understand the heterogeneity of CMC responses between subjects. Why do only some individuals develop inflammatory markers after consuming these additives? Are there people more sensitive than others to certain additives? These are the questions we want to answer and for which we are developing various approaches.”





read also

Laura Hernandez





read also

Sarah Solache





read also

Rachel Saez