‘Canelo’ Álvarez ceased to be the best Mexican boxer according to The Ring Magazine

The defeat of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez before the Russian Dmitry Bivol follow wreaking havoc after the prestigious boxing magazine “The Ring” updated the ranking of the 10 best fighters today where he announced that the Mexican is no longer the best in the country.

Sports experts mentioned that after the disaster in Las Vegas, the born in Guadalajara I was going to stop being best fighter pound for poundHowever, the punishment was greater when it became known that he is now the second best in Mexico and that he is out of the top five currently located on the sixth step.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez receiving instructions in his corner

The Ring is known for having the best analysts in world boxing, so their opinion weighs in making contractual decisions and in organizing the fights that fans want to seeso the looks of the fans turned to see him when they released the new list.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was during the last years part of the best three best pound for pound gladiators, where in the last two he was the number oneso it is the first time in the last five years where is not part of the first five, this despite being the absolute king of 168 lbs.

‘Canelo’ and Bivol after the fight

The new Mexican monarch is Juan Francisco ‘Gallo’ Estradawho is in fifth place in the ranking, this after in his last fight will win against Román ‘Chocolatito’ González, where he obtained the belt of the World Boxing Organization of the super flyweightin which it was the 2021 fight of the year.

The one born in Sonora has a record of 42-3in addition to having 28 knockoutswhere he has five fights without defeat, he currently does not have a next opponent, however, when he makes a defense of his championship, he will have the motivation to be one of the best boxers today.

‘Gallo’ Estrada after the victory against González (@GalloEstradaOfi)

For his part, the new best pound-for-pound boxer according to The Ringis the Japanese, Naoya Inouewho is the owner of the bantamweight, this after in his last fight he defeated Nonito Donaire by knockout, where Oleksandr Usyk Y Terence Crawford They accompany him on the podium.

For its part, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will have the opportunity to return to the forefront of international boxing in his next fight against Gennady Golovkin in what will be the trilogy of their fights, which will take place on September 17 in a venue to be defined.