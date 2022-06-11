Camila Cabello’s powerful body positive message regarding her ‘weight gain’

New images of the interpreter were recently revealed while she went out to exercise; in the images we see Camila sporting a monochromatic sportswear look in the park; the images that quickly went viral due to a singer’s ‘weight gain’which is why finally The singer of ‘Señorita’ raised her voice on social networks.

THE POWERFUL MESSAGE BODY POSITIVE CAMILA CABELLO

Camila Hair uploaded a video to TikTok where she expresses her annoyance at feeling harshly attacked simply for not being ‘perfect’: ‘I was running in the park minding my own business trying to stay fit, trying to stay healthy. And I’m wearing a top that shows my belly. I wasn’t ‘getting my stomach in’ because I was running around and existing as a normal person who doesn’t get it in all the time. And I was like, Dammit. But then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so past season.”

In addition, in the short message, the singer sent a beautiful message of love and respect for her body:

I am grateful for this body, which allows me to do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And I have to own that, baby.”

In the same video he expressed feeling insecure about his physique, later he recalled that there are bad angles: ‘Honestly, the first thing I felt was insecurity, just IMAGINING how these images should be, Oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t put my stomach in!.. But then I said… Of course there are bad images, of course there are bad angles, my body is not made of rock or muscle, for that matter‘, he expressed in TikTok.

Finally the singer replied to a comment asking us to please stop judging women’s bodies, since we are all completely beautiful: ‘I’m sick and tired of all of you embarrassing all the women who don’t have a flat stomach! Her body is beautiful and so are they,’ she wrote on Twitter.