Camila Cabellos bikini photos: Criticism of Camila Cabello for her body after bikini photos | Trends

Camila Hair was captured by different photographers in the middle of your vacation on the coast of Naples, Italy. In the images the singer is seen, wearing a bikini orange, enjoying the beach and the sea.

Different media They criticized Cabello’s body, or affirmed that it gave a message of self-love showing your body. Which was taken negatively by the singer’s followers, who claimed that Camila He was enjoying a day with his family and his body did not have to be news.

The TikToker Argentina sun charleswho makes content ‘body positive‘ on the platform spoke of the strong comments the singer received for her body.

The ‘body positive‘ is an invitation to people to think, reflect and rethink the stereotypes raised by society, regardless of their weights, functionalities or heights.

“Camila Hair is getting a lot of ‘body shaming‘, or bodily humiliation, and it’s honestly very worrying. Society taught you that all celebrities they have to look a certain way, if a celebrity doesn’t look that way his body does not deserve respectYour feelings don’t matter bullying is accepted, they no longer have value as a person,” said the content creator.

“Many celebrities by genetics they are skinny, but those who are not like that do extremely dangerous things to be in that standard because they know that if they don’t look a certain way no one will respect them. Taylor Swift has said that in several concerts he almost fainted from not eat throughout the day, so that society accepts it,” said the Argentine.

“‘Is pregnant’How ignorant you are to believe that the only explanation for a woman has a belly is pregnant. Welcome to reality, the body of women it changes all the time. All bodies deserve respect and it will never be good to comment on other people’s bodies,” he concluded.

The singer made a publication two months ago in his account of Instagram stating how comments about her body have affected her. “I remember how shocked I was to realize that she was thinking through an entire culture of other people’s thoughts and not her own. A culture that has become so accustomed to an image of what a woman’s body should be that is completely false to many women“Hair wrote.