Camila Cabello will sing in the Champions League final

Camila Cabello, former member of Fifth Harmony, will be the protagonist of the Opening Show of the final of the 2021/2022 season of the Champions League.

Pepsi, owner of the show’s headquarters for six years, chose the Cuban singer.

The presentation will last five minutes and will have a Carnival theme, with the display of costumes, dancers and musicians at the Stade de France in Paris.

“I am very excited to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris this month. I intend to put on a truly special show, bringing together the spirit of my Latin heritage and a sense of togetherness for sports and music fans around the world.”

To announce the election, Pepsi released a movie where Camila is surrounded by a series of animations and floral prints inspired by the iconic Carnival in Oaxaca, Mexico.

“Pepsi has been working with UEFA on building the Opening Ceremony platform since 2016, and we are delighted to resume live shows in stadiums and bring Camila Cabello to the stage this year. Pepsi has a long and rich tradition in entertainment, and this year’s show will not disappoint, showcasing elements of Camila’s Latin spirit for one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year,” added Eric Melis, vice president of global marketing for Pepsi.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with our longtime partners at Pepsi on another fun-filled Opening Ceremony at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final. These events always provide the ideal partnership between sport and music, and we know fans love to watch. Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do this. We know that Camila Cabello is one of the most popular artists in the world and she will help us excite our fans by presenting the Opening Ceremony with a show that soccer fans will never forget.”

The Opening Ceremony of this year’s UEFA Champions League final will be broadcast to more than 200 countries and territories around the world, minutes before the match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.