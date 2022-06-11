Britney Spears worries fans for posting nude PHOTOS during her visit to Mexico

The “princess of pop” shared on her social networks a series of photos in which she is seen naked during her vacation in Mexico; Likewise, she detailed how her wedding plans with Sam Asghari are going.

Mérida, May 12 (PorEsto).- Britney Spears public several Photos on Instagram where she poses nakedand according to his description he took them during their holidays in Mexico, prior to knowing that she would have a baby. The singer also questioned why she looks younger on vacation.

“Photos from the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby ???? inside me … why the hell do I look 10 years younger on vacation? ”, She wrote in his publication in which she appears covering her chest with her hands and her most intimate parts with a heart emoji.

BRITNEY SPEARS AND SAM ASGHARI HINT THAT THEIR MARRIAGE IS CLOSE TO CONCLUSION

Britney Spears is in a new stage of her life, as she is about to reach the altar with her fiancé Sam Asghari, in addition to waiting for her third child, the first with her current partner.

After having won her own guardianship of her father, “the princess of pop” seems to be in a second wind of her life, so she has given some clues about her wedding, which could be at any time, even her next husband also spoke about the topic.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the model congratulated his fiancee through a photograph that he uploaded to his Instagram stories.

The image shows the couple kissing while the singer makes the “Britney sign” with her middle finger, in which the engagement ring that Sam gave her a few weeks ago is observed.

“Our lives have been a true fairy tale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my future queen. Also the big day has been set, but no one will know until a day later,” Britney Spears’ fiancé wrote.

Meanwhile, Spears shared a photo of her cat lying on her wedding veil, one more clue that reveals the arrival at the altar in the coming days, in fact, there are media that assure that her boa was made in secret, although it is only from an unconfirmed rumor.

