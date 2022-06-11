Britney Spears shines in a Versace wedding dress

All the details of the wedding of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

It was one of the most anticipated weddings on the international scene and Britney Spears fulfilled her dream of marrying dancer Sam Asghari last Thursday, June 9. In a ceremony that took place in the Mediterranean-style mansion that the artist owns in Thousands Oaks (California), Britney gathered friends like Madonna, Selena Gomez or Donatella Versace for her big day.

In fact, the latter was in charge of designing her wedding dress. As we told you last March, Britney uploaded an image posing with Donatella at her home in California and the alarms went off as to whether the designer would be in charge of making the pop princess’s wedding dress. And so it has been! Donatella Versace herself has shared exclusive images of a wedding dress that took more than 700 hours to make.

“Designing Britney’s wedding dress was a dream. Doesn’t she look beautiful in it? The dress is made in a delicate caddy white silk and presents a boat neckline that wraps the shoulders and is joined with a line of pearl buttons,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

A spectacular design that has caught the attention of Britney’s followers since they thought that perhaps she would opt for a somewhat more avant-garde piece. Nevertheless, Spears put her somewhat 90’s touch to the dress by wearing it with a necklace shocker white with pendant

Also, it can be seen how Donatella too personalized some jewelry with the names of the bride and groom.

Britney Spears: a fairy tale wedding

We don’t say it, Britney herself says it, who wanted her mansion to become a castle like the ones that appear in stories. Said and done. Britney Spears walked the few meters that separated her house from the tent installed for the link in a circular carriage (very similar to Cinderella) pulled by a white horse and full of pink flowers.

In fact, and after saying ‘yes, I do’, both they kissed on the main balcony of the house entrance in a picture worthy of the best Disney movie.

