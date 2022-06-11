Britney Spears shares video modeling tiny ‘animal print’ bikini

Britney Spears consented to her millions of fans on social networks by posting a video of herself where she shows off her impact figure barely covered with a bikini ideal for summer.

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to post a short clip in which she flaunted her modeling skills by wearing a two-piece bikini as if she were on the catwalk.

He posed for the camera with a Swimwear two-piece set consisting of a pink and green leopard print triangle bra with pink laces tied at the neck in the style halter and a low cut bikini with lace up sides.

She added a black necklace with a silver medallion with blue, small earrings and a couple of rings, including the engagement ring that her boyfriend gave her Sam Ashgari.

In the video, the singer of Toxic She flaunted her youthful appearance with her blonde hair styled in voluminous locks and curtain bangs, which she pushed to the side when she styled her hair into a high bun.

For his part, his face looked defined by makeup in almost natural tones: lipstick nakeda uniform base with the rest of your skin and eyes outlined with black pencil.

“Hello”, he wrote enthusiastically under the video, which reached more than 300 thousand likes instantly.

A few days ago, they began to emerge rumors among his social media fans that the celebrity was again under the supervision of “someone” who controls her and her activities on social networks.

The fans expressed their concerns Noticing that Britney has been sharing old content with several bikini photos, many of them repeated with little time between one and another.

She was asked why she has been recycling content instead of sharing current photos or videos, and the comments suggested that she may no longer be managing her account.

“Always old stuff (love her but stopped believing she has control of her Instagram since March). I don’t think it’s 100% free. But this topic is too unpopular to address”, “’People wake up. Britney is not free. They always post the same thing because they no longer have content about her. Unfortunately, she is still a prisoner and surrounded by conspiring people”, were some of the comments that the singer has received.

In other comments, netizens said that perhaps the guardianship from which she was released should have continuedsince lately it seems strange, “more damaged” than before and that it is getting out of control.

Britney and her boyfriend recently announced that they had lost the baby what did you expect. The singer announced in April that she realized that she had gained weight after her last vacation and that in the midst of her suspicions, she took a pregnancy test that came out positive.

“I’m definitely going through something in my life right now,” Britney wrote in a post after her miscarriage announcement.

“And music helps me a lot just to get information and perspective.”

MA