Britney Spears recreates her famous kiss with Madonna at her wedding

The princess of pop, Britney Spears, officially said “I do” on Thursday night, June 9, to her partner, physical trainer Sam Asghari, at her home in Los Angeles before 60 guests, including many familiar faces like the singer Madonna, the ‘celeb’ Paris Hilton, the actress Selena Gómez or the designer Donatella Versace, who has made the bride’s dress and the groom’s card. The love story between Spears and Asghari began in 2016 when the singer was recording the video clip for the song “Slumber Party”, from her album “Glory”. It was on the filming set itself that they met and began their relationship. This marriage is the third for Britney and the first for Asghari. The artist was married for the first time with Jason Allen Alexander. Marriage that only lasted 55 hours before it was annulled. She later married singer Preston and father of her two children in 2014 and divorced in 2007.

Britney recreates her famous kiss with Madonna

The princess of pop’s wedding, of course, is not an event that can go unnoticed. That is why, at the ceremony, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was not the only one who received a kiss from Spears. Almost 20 years later, the singer recreated the iconic scene of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards with Madonna, who also has a great relationship with the singer and was invited to the ceremony. However, not everything stopped there. We have also been able to participate through social networks in a video in which guests at the weighty wedding of Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace joined the bride and Madonna to perform a performance of the 1990 singer’s hit ‘Vogue’.

getGetty Images

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io